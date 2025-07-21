AUD/USD reclaimed the 0.6500 barrier and beyond, adding to Friday’s gains.

The US Dollar succumbed to the renewed selling pressure amid trade jitters.

Investors will now shift their attention to the release of the RBA Minutes on Tuesday.

The optimism for the Australian Dollar (AUD) remained in place on Monday, with AUD/USD advancing north of the key 0.6500 hurdle amid the continuation of the downward momentum in the US Dollar (USD).

Back in Oz, a lukewarm jobs report last week did little to cheer the market. Australia’s unemployment rate crept up to 4.3%, while employment grew by a meagre 2K positions. Even the participation rate edged only slightly higher, to 67.1%. Inflation expectations among consumers cooled a touch in July, slipping to 4.7% from June’s 5.0%.

RBA’s dilemma

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) surprised many by holding its cash rate at 3.85% in early July. Though six of its board members voted for patience, three dissented—arguing for an immediate 25‑basis‑point cut. Governor Michele Bullock downplayed the split as “timing, not direction” and hinted that a slide in second‑quarter inflation toward forecasts would clear the way for rate cuts.

Futures markets have run with that signal: traders now see almost a 90% probability of an August rate cut, even as they nudge the likely endpoint for borrowing costs a touch higher—from about 2.85% to roughly 3.10%.

Meanwhile, the RBA Minutes due on Tuesday are expected to shed further detail on the split vote at that meeting.

China’s mixed signals

Developments in Australia’s biggest trading partner offer a mixed picture. Second‑quarter growth matched Beijing’s expectations, expanding at a 1.1% quarterly pace and 5.2% YoY. Factory output remains a bright spot, up nearly 7%, but retail sales growth has slowed to under 5%, reflecting stubbornly high savings and mounting household debt.

A June trade surplus of $114.8 billion further underscores that China’s economy is treading water rather than charging ahead.

Earlier on Monday, the People’s Bank of China (PboC), as expected, left its 1Y-Loan Prime Rate (LPR) and 5Y-LPR at 3.00% and 3.50%, respectively.

Diverging central banks

Monetary policy paths appear to be diverging. The RBA’s pause mirrors the Fed’s June decision, yet US policymakers worry that renewed tariffs could fan the flames of inflation.

Indeed, a slight uptick in US inflationary pressure in June underscores that threat and hints at a potential split if either side sees another price surge.

Bearish bets build

Investor sentiment toward the Aussie has worsened. As of the week ending July 15, speculators ramped up their bearish wagers after net short positions climbed to around 75K contracts, with overall open interest shrinking to nearly 150.5K contracts, marking a four‑week trough.

Technical outlook

AUD/USD faces a tough climb. The pair must clear its 2025 peak of 0.6590 before eyeing the November 2024 high of 0.6687 (November 7) and the psychologically potent 0.7000 mark.

To the downside, immediate support lies around July’s low of 0.6454, followed by the 200‑day simple moving average (SMA) at 0.6399.

Momentum indicators offer little solace: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) advances to nearly 52, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) near 17 suggests the current trend lacks conviction.

AUD/USD daily chart

Conclusion

With China’s recovery patchy and the potential for fresh trade skirmishes looming both in Beijing and Washington, the Aussie may remain range-bound until a clear catalyst emerges. For now, the RBA seems inclined to proceed with caution, signaling measured nudges rather than dramatic moves.