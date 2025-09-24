- AUD/USD jumps to a fresh weekly high in reaction to the hotter Australian monthly CPI print.
- The emergence of some USD dip-buying keeps a lid on any meaningful upside for the major.
- Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of this week’s key US macro data.
The AUD/USD pair catches fresh bids on Wednesday following the previous day's two-way directionless price moves and rises beyond the 0.6600 mark, or a fresh weekly top during the early part of the European session. The Australian Dollar (AUD) gets a strong boost after the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.0% in the year to August, compared to a 2.8% increase reported in the previous month. Moreover, the reading was slightly higher than the 2.9% expected and reaffirmed bets that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will leave interest rates unchanged next week. This, along with easing US-China trade tensions, underpins the Aussie and acts as a tailwind for the currency pair.
The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, regains positive traction and snaps a two-day losing streak amid Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's cautious remarks on Tuesday. Powell tried to push back against expectations of more interest rate cuts and said that the central bank needs to continue balancing the competing risks of high inflation and a weakening job market in the upcoming rate decisions. Powell added that easing too aggressively could leave the inflation job unfinished and would need to reverse course. Traders, however, still expect the Fed to lower borrowing costs again in October and December following the 25-basis-point rate cut earlier this month. This could keep a lid on further USD appreciation and favors the AUD/USD bulls.
Meanwhile, odds for an RBA rate cut in November stand at 70%. This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for an extension of the AUD/USD pair's recovery move from the 0.6575 region, or a two-week low touched on Monday. Traders now look forward to important US macro releases, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the currency pair during the latter part of the week. The final version of the US Q2 GDP print and Durable Goods Orders will be published on Thursday, followed by the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index on Friday. The latter is seen as the Fed's preferred inflation gauge and should infuse volatility in the markets.
AUD/USD 1-hour chart
Technical outlook
The intraday move beyond the 0.6600 confluence – comprising the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent pullback from the year-to-date high and the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) – was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders. The subsequent move up, however, struggles to find acceptance above the 38.2% Fibo. level and falters near the 0.6625-0.6630 region. The latter nears the 200-hour SMA, which, if cleared, could lift the AUD/USD pair to the 0.6655 region, or the 61.8% Fibo. level. Some follow-through buying should allow spot prices to retest the YTD peak and make a fresh attempt to conquer the 0.6700 round figure.
On the flip side, the 0.6580 zone might protect the immediate downside, below which the AUD/USD pair could resume a one-week-old downtrend and test the 0.6550 intermediate support before eventually dropping to the 0.6500 psychological mark. A convincing break below the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and expose the August monthly swing low, around the 0.6415 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses further ground below 1.1800 after German IFO data
EUR/USD extends losses below 1.1800 in Wednesday's European session. The headline German IFO Business Climate Index unexpectedly fell to 87.7 in September versus the estimated uptick to 89.3. Weak sentiment data weighed further on the Euro.
GBP/USD holds losses below 1.3500 on broad USD strength
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3500 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair faces challenges due to resurgent US Dollar demand and weak UK PMI data. Speeches from BoE and Fed policymakers will remain on tap.
Gold sticks to gains as Fed rate cut bets and geopolitical risks underpin demand
Gold builds on a steady intraday ascent from the $3,750 region and refreshes its daily peak heading into the European session on Wednesday. The growing acceptance, that the US Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs further through the end of this year, continues to act as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Pi Network recovers as AI-enabled KYC goes live
Pi Network (PI) ticks higher by nearly 3% at press time on Wednesday after three straight days of losses, which resulted in a record low of $0.1842. The intraday recovery aligns with net outflows from Centralized Exchanges and PI reserves, as well as the AI-enabled KYC process going live.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.