AUD/USD left behind the previous day’s pullback and advanced past 0.6500.

The US Dollar sold off to more than three-year lows following safe-haven demand.

US-China trade uncertainty continued to cloud the near-term future for the Aussie.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) got back on track on Thursday, as the US Dollar (USD) fell sharply. This made AUD/USD cross the 0.6500 mark again and continue its slow but steady rise.

Policy difference is the main topic of discussion

Currency markets remained connected to central bank messages as traders kept thinking about how interest rates may change.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) in the US kept rates the same in May, which was what most people expected. Chair Jerome Powell said again that the Fed's decisions will be based on evidence. After that, lower inflation data (from both the Consumer Price Index and the Producer Price Index) and signals that the economy is slowing down have made markets more likely to expect a rate decrease by September, followed by a similar move in October.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) dropped its cash rate by 25 basis points, as was predicted, bringing it down to 3.85%. The central bank said that interest rates will gradually go down, with a target of 3.20% by 2027, inflation slowing to 2.6%, and GDP growth slowing to 2.1% in 2025. However, it also said that if consumer demand and wages fall, it might make even bigger cuts. On the other hand, officials said they may stop easing if things go worse across the world.

Australia's future is uncertain since China is weak

Even if the trade winds seem to have calmed down since the US-China deal, feelings are still mixed since China's recovery from the epidemic has been unequal.

Even if industrial production was better than expected in the first quarter, slow consumer spending and poor fixed-asset investment showed that there were still fundamental problems.

The People's Bank of China (PboC) also slashed rates in May, lowering the 1-year and 5-year Loan Prime Rates (LPR) to 3.00% and 3.50%, respectively.

Last month, the Caixin Manufacturing PMI went even deeper into contraction zone, and consumer prices declined 0.1% over the last year. This shows that deflationary forces are still strong in the world's second-largest economy.

Traders are being careful with the Aussie

The more cautious tone is seen in speculative posture. CFTC statistics through June 3 show that net short bets on the Aussie climbed to about 63.2K contracts. This is the most negative exposure in a few weeks.

Important levels to keep an eye on

On the technical side, AUD/USD is having trouble hitting its 2025 high of 0.6545 (June 11). If it breaks above, the top of 0.6687 on November 7, 2024, and the high of 0.6942 on September 30, 2024, would come into view.

The first level of support is at the important 200-day SMA at 0.6433, and the second level is at the May low of 0.6356 (May 12). If prices keep going down, they may hit the 100-day SMA at 0.6344, but the 0.6000 handle, which is a more important level in the mind of traders, will provide additional support.

Momentum indicators are turning bullish. The Average Directional Index (ADX) has gotten close to 27, which means the trend is becoming stronger, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has bounced back to almost 59, which means there is room for further short-term gains.

AUD/USD daily chart