- AUD/USD flirted once again with yearly peaks around 0.6440.
- The US Dollar bounced off recent three-day troughs despite lower yields.
- Next on tap in Oz will be the advanced Manufacturing and Services PMIs.
On Tuesday, the Australian Dollar (AUD) lost some upside traction, sending AUD/USD back toward the 0.6370 region despite the earlier advance to the area of yearly peaks around 0.6440.
The late retracement in the pair came on the back of a pick-up in the buying interest around the US Dollar (USD) amid unabated jitters over the US–China tariff feud and renewed fears over the Fed’s independence, which emerged as another source of concerns for market participants.
President Trump’s recent decision to impose duties of 10 %–50 % across a wide range of imports—including a headline‑grabbing 145 % levy on select Chinese goods—has reignited fears of an all‑out trade war. Australia’s heavy economic reliance on China leaves the Aussie especially vulnerable to each fresh salvo in Beijing and Washington’s tariff exchange.
Central bank standoff
Both major central banks have signalled caution. In March, the Federal Reserve (Fed) held its policy rate at 4.25 %–4.50 %, with Chair Jerome Powell warning that anchoring inflation expectations remains the Fed’s paramount task, even as higher tariffs threaten to trigger stagflation. He also stressed that price stability is the bedrock for sustainable job growth and hinted any future rate cuts will hinge on how inflation and growth evolve over time.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its cash rate at 4.10 % earlier this month, with Governor Michele Bullock pointing to sticky inflation and a tight labour market as reasons to delay a rate cut. So far, investors currently see about a 70% chance of a rate reduction at the bank’s May event.
Speculative bets remain in place
CFTC’s positioning data revealed a pullback in bearish bets on the Aussie. Indeed, net short positions have fallen to a five‑week low near 59K contracts in the week ending April 15, accompanied by a decline in open interest.
Technical barriers
From a chart‑based perspective, the pair remains capped below its 200‑day simple moving average (SMA) at 0.6472. A convincing break above would first target the 2025 high at 0.6408 (February 21), then the November 7 2024 top of 0.6687.
Conversely, a failure to hold the YTD bottom of 0.5913 (April 9) could open the door to the March 19 2020 trough of 0.5506.
Momentum indicators are mixed: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits near 59, suggesting room to run, while an Average Directional Index (ADX) around 16 still warns the current up‑move lacks some conviction.
AUD/USD daily chart
Outlook
With each new tariff headline or surprise data release capable of roiling markets, the Aussie’s fate remains tightly bound to developments in Washington and Beijing—as well as the next policy signals from both the Fed and the RBA. Until clarity emerges on the trade front or one central bank breaks ranks, volatility in AUD/USD is likely to persist.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
