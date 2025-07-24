AUD/USD advanced to fresh highs near 0.6630 on Thursday.

The US Dollar managed to reverse part of its recent intense weakness.

Australian business activity remains firm in July. Focus on inflation data.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) halted its winning streak vs. the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday after AUD/USD climbed to the 0.6630 region for the first time since early November 2024. The move, however, ran out of steam as the day progressed, and the Greenback managed to claw back some gains.

Mixed data point to a healthy economy

According to preliminary data, Australian S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs improved further in July to 51.6 and 53.8, respectively.

However, last week’s labour report offered little cheer. Unemployment ticked up to 4.3%; only 2K new positions were created, and the participation rate edged higher to 67.1%. Regarding consumer prices, inflation expectations eased to 4.7% in July from the previous month’s 5.0% gain.

Rate cuts grow louder

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) surprised markets this month by leaving the cash rate at 3.85% on a split vote. Incoming governor Michele Bullock framed the disagreement as “timing rather than direction,” hinting that a softer second‑quarter CPI could give the board license to roll out its first cut.

Furthermore, Minutes released later reinforced that message: every member expects underlying inflation to slide, clearing the runway for “some additional reduction in interest rates over time.”

Futures traders now peg August as the most likely resumption of the bank’s easing cycle, with roughly 75 basis points of cuts priced in for the next 12 months.

China’s two‑speed comeback keeps traders guessing

Australia’s biggest trading partner remains a picture of contrasts.

Second‑quarter GDP posted a healthy 5.2% yearly gain, and factory output is running near 7%, yet retail spending is stuck below 5% as households hoard cash. June’s hefty US$114.8 billion trade surplus paints an economy cruising, not sprinting.

In addition, the People’s Bank of China (PboC) held its one‑ and five‑year Loan Prime Rates (LPR) at 3.00% and 3.50%, respectively.

Diverging policy paths threaten to widen the gap

Both the RBA and the US Federal Reserve (Fed) are on pause, but that is where the symmetry ends. In Washington, policymakers fret that new tariffs and a firmer June CPI reading could reignite inflation. Any renewed price pressure on either side of the Pacific could quickly reopen the yield gap.

Speculators vote with their feet

CFTC positioning shows fast money heading for the exits: net Aussie shorts increased to about 75K contracts in the week to July 15, while total open interest slid to a four‑week low near 150.5K contracts.

Charts at a glance

The initial resistance stands at the 2025 ceiling of 0.6625 (July 24), seconded by the November 2024 ceiling at 0.6687 (November 7), and ultimately the psychological 0.7000 barrier.

On the downside, further losses could pave the way for a move to the interim 55-day Simple Moving Average at 0.6496, prior to the July floor at 0.6454 (July 17), while additional backing sits at the 200‑day SMA at 0.6397.

Momentum gauges paint a mixed picture. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers near 59, keeping the door open for further gains. Yet the Average Directional Index (ADX) is languishing below 16, signalling a trend that lacks genuine power.

AUD/USD daily chart

The takeaway

Until Beijing ignites a stronger growth spark or a fresh trade dispute makes headlines, the Aussie appears constrained by familiar ranges. With the RBA signalling gentle nudges rather than bold leaps, traders’ eyes stay glued to China’s data docket and America’s inflation chatter in search of the next catalyst.