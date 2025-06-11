AUD/USD clocked new yearly peaks near the 0.6550 level on Wednesday.

The US Dollar traded on the back foot following disappointing US CPI data.

Investors now see the Fed reducing its interest rates at the September meeting.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) could not sustain the initial upbeat tone on Wednesday and slowly gave away earlier gains vs. the US Dollar (USD). That said, AUD/USD advanced to the 0.6540-0.6550 band midweek, hitting fresh yearly peaks in a context of generalised weakness in the Greenback.

Central banks set the tone

Currency markets remained firmly anchored to central bank guidance.

In May, the Federal Reserve (Fed) held rates steady, with Chair Jerome Powell emphasising a “data-dependent” approach amid softer inflation readings and weakening domestic indicators, factors that have traders increasingly betting on a rate cut by September.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) delivered a widely anticipated 25-basis-point cut, lowering its cash rate to 3.85%. The central bank projected a gradual easing path, forecasting rates could fall to 3.20% by 2027, alongside slowing inflation at 2.6% and GDP growth cooling to 2.1% in 2025.

Subsequent Minutes from the gathering underscored the RBA’s preference for policy predictability, though officials left open the possibility of deeper cuts if consumer spending and wage growth falter, or, conversely, of a more cautious stance should global surprises threaten the domestic recovery.

China’s uneven recovery weighs on outlook

Australia’s largest trading partner continues to deliver mixed signals.

Indeed, industrial production exceeded forecasts in the January-March period, yet weak retail sales and tepid investment have exposed structural vulnerabilities.

Against this fragile backdrop, the People’s Bank of China (PboC) reduced its 1-Year and 5-Year Loan Prime Rates (LPR) to 3.00% and 3.50%, respectively, while the key Caixin Manufacturing PMI slipped further into contraction in May.

Adding to the sour scenario, June’s headline CPI, down 0.1% over the last twelve months, underscored the economy’s deflationary pressures.

Speculators turn cautious

CFTC positioning data through June 3 showed speculative net short positions in the Aussie rising to nearly 63.2K contracts, the highest in several weeks, signaling growing bearish sentiment.

Levels to watch

Immediate resistance rests at the 2025 high of 0.6545 (June 11), prior to the November 2024 top at 0.6687 (November 7), and the 2024 peak of 0.6942 (September 30).

On the downside, there is immediate contention at the critical 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6434, ahead of the May trough at 0.6356 (May 12), with deeper cushions at the interim 100-day SMA of 0.6342 and the psychological 0.6000 level.

Yet technical indicators offer an optimistic picture: the Average Directional Index (ADX) climbed past 26, suggesting a strengthening trend, and the Realative Strength Index (RSI) rebounded above 59, pointing to potential near-term gains.

AUD/USD daily chart

What’s next

Market attention now shifts to Australia’s consumer inflation expectations and a speech from RBA’s Jacobs due on June 12.