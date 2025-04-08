AUD/USD Price Forecast: Bulls at the mercy of USD price dynamics amid US-China trade war

- AUD/USD attracts some buyers amid optimism of China’s stimulus measures.
- Fed rate cut bets prompt fresh USD selling and also lend support to the pair.
- Escalating the US-China trade war might cap any further gains for the Aussie.
The AUD/USD pair builds on the previous day's late recovery from the 0.5930 area, or the lowest level since March 2020, and gains strong follow-through positive traction on Tuesday. The momentum lifts spot prices beyond mid-0.6000s during the first half of the European session and is sponsored by a combination of factors. Following the tariff-induced slump witnessed over the past three days, global equity markets registered strong gains amid reports that China is considering frontloading stimulus to mitigate the effects of US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs. This, in turn, offers some support to the perceived riskier Australian Dollar (AUD).
The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, struggles to capitalize on its recent bounce from a multi-month low touched last week amid bets for multiple interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2025. In fact, investors are now pricing in the possibility that the US central bank might resume its rate-cutting cycle in May and lower borrowing costs at least four times by the end of this year. This, in turn, prompts fresh USD selling and turns out to be another factor supporting the AUD/USD pair. However, a further escalation of trade tensions between the US and China – the world's two largest economies – could act as a headwind for the China-proxy Aussie.
Trump unveiled reciprocal tariffs of at least 10% on all imported goods last Wednesday, with China facing 54% levies under this new regime. Trump upped the ante further and threatened an additional 50% tariff on China if it doesn't withdraw a retaliatory 34% import fee on American products announced on Friday. The developments fuel worries that steep trade barriers around the world's largest consumer market could lead to a global recession, which might keep a lid on any optimism and cap the upside for the AUD/USD pair. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that spot prices have formed a near-term bottom.
Moving ahead, the market focus now shifts to the release of FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday. Apart from this, traders this week will confront the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Producer Price Index (PPI) on Thursday and Friday, respectively. The crucial inflation data will influence market expectations about the Fed's rate-cut path, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand and provide some meaningful impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Nevertheless, the aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop warrants caution for aggressive traders and before positioning for a firm near-term direction.
AUD/USD 1-hour chart
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, the intraday move up lifts the AUD/USD pair back above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent downfall from the vicinity of the 0.6400 mark, or a multi-week high touched last Thursday. However, the lack of any follow-through buying warrants some caution for bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in negative territory, suggesting that any subsequent move up is more likely to attract fresh sellers near the 0.6100 mark. The latter coincides with the 38.2% Fibo. level and is followed by the overnight swing high, around the 0.6125 region, which if cleared might trigger a short-covering rally. Spot prices might then climb to the next relevant hurdle near the 0.6165 area, or the 50% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, the 0.6025-0.6020 area could offer immediate support ahead of the 0.6000 psychological mark, below which the AUD/USD pair could aim to retest the multi-year low, around the 0.5930 region touched on Monday. The subsequent slide could drag spot prices below the 0.5900 round figure, towards the next relevant support near the 0.5820-0.5815 zone en route to the 0.5755-0.5750 intermediate support and eventually to the 0.5700 mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to find upside traction near 1.0950
EUR/USD remains below the 1.1000 barrier and trades with humble losses on the back of the acceptable rebound in the Greenback, as market participants continue to adjust to Trump's announcement of a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs on non-retaliating countries.
GBP/USD retakes 1.2800 and above
GBP/USD manages to keep the bullish bias despite the decent bounce in the US Dollar, navigating the area above 1.2800 the figure as investors continue to assess the ongoing US-China trade war. US doubles the bet, announced 125% levies on Chinese imports.
Gold remains bid, refocuses on $3,100
Prices of Gold now regain some balance and approach the $3,100 zone per troy ounce on Wednesday after President Trump announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal and 10% tariffs. FOMC Minutes pointed to further caution from officials.
Dow Jones Industrial Average rockets 6% higher on tariff suspension
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) skyrocketed on Wednesday, surging over 6% on the day and returning to the 40,000 handle after the Trump administration announced yet another pivot on its own tariff policies.
Tariff rollercoaster continues as China slapped with 104% levies
The reaction in currencies has not been as predictable. The clear winners so far remain the safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc, no surprises there, while the euro has also emerged as a quasi-safe-haven given its high liquid status.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.