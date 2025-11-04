TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

AUD/USD Price Forecast: Bears look to seize control near 0.6500 despite RBA’s hawkish tone

  • AUD/USD attracts sellers for the fifth consecutive day as the risk-off mood undermines the Aussie.
  • The lack of a major hawkish surprise from the RBA does little to impress bulls or lend any support.
  • Reduced December Fed rate cut bets could underpin the USD and back the case for further losses.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Bears look to seize control near 0.6500 despite RBA’s hawkish tone
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The AUD/USD pair prolongs its downtrend for the fifth consecutive day and drops to the 0.6500 psychological mark, or a one-and-a-half-week low during the first half of the European session on Tuesday. In the absence of any major hawkish surprise from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), a turnaround in the global risk sentiment and concerns over China's economy turn out to be key factors weighing on the Australian Dollar (AUD).

The RBA, as was anticipated, kept its cash rate unchanged at 3.60% for a second straight policy meeting, saying that inflation remains materially higher. In fact, the RBA's Trimmed Mean Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.0% during the July-September quarter, and the year rate stood at 3.0%. Furthermore, the central bank revised its forecasts for inflation sharply higher, and does not see core inflation returning to the 2%-3% target band until after mid-2026. This suggests that interest rates are unlikely to move lower in the near term. The current market pricing, however, implies that the RBA's easing cycle may be over already. Hence, the hawkish outlook fails to impress the Aussie bulls or support the AUD/USD pair

Meanwhile, data released on Monday showed that China’s RatingDog Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) dipped to 50.6 in October, marking a notable slowdown from 51.2 in the previous month. This comes on top of the official Manufacturing PMI published last week, which signaled the steepest decline in industrial activity in six months and unexpectedly plummeted to 49.0 in October. Adding to this, China called on the US to avoid crossing red lines so that a trade truce sealed between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping can hold. This highlights the broad array of disagreements between the world's two largest economies and further seems to undermine the China-proxy AUD.

The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, retreats slightly as bulls opt to take some profits off the table following the post-FOMC rally to the highest level since early August. Any meaningful USD fall, however, seems limited amid the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish tilt. In fact, Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back against market expectations for further policy easing this year and said last week that a further reduction in the policy rate at the December meeting is not a foregone conclusion. This, in turn, act as a tailwind for the USD and backs the case for an extension of the AUD/USD pair's recent retracement slide from the 0.6515-0.6520 region, or an over three-week high touched last Wednesday.

AUD/USD daily chart

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, weakness back below the 0.6525-0.6520 trading range resistance breakpoint, now turned support, could be seen as a trigger for the AUD/USD bears. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have again started gaining negative traction and back the case for deeper losses. Some follow-through selling below the 0.6500 psychological mark will reaffirm the outlook and make spot prices vulnerable to weaken below the 0.6480-0.6475 horizontal support, towards testing the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), around the 0.6445 region. The latter nears October swing lows, which, if broken decisively, should pave the way for a fall towards the 0.6400 mark.

On the flip side, the 0.6535-0.6540 region now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the overnight swing high, around the 0.6560-0.6565 zone. A sustained strength beyond the latter should allow the AUD/USD pair to reclaim the 0.6600 round figure and climb further towards last week’s swing high, around the 0.6615-0.6620 region. Some follow-through buying would negate any near-term negative outlook and lift spot prices to the 0.6700 round figure.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD settles around 1.1480

EUR/USD settles around 1.1480

EUR/USD maintaina its downward trend for the fifth day in a row on Tuesday, touching three-month lows around 1.1470. In the meantime, spot continues under pressure, spurred by the strong sentiment around the US Dollar.  Moving forward, and amid the ongoing US shutdown, the focus of attention will be on the release of the US ADP report and the ISM Services PMI on Wednesday.

GBP/USD weakens to 1.3020, multi-month lows

GBP/USD weakens to 1.3020, multi-month lows

GBP/USD falls further on Tuesday, reaching its lowest level since April, near 1.3020.  Remarks from UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves on increasing borrowing costs add to the already lacklustre backdrop of the British Pound, as does the Greenback's strong performance.

Gold eases to three-day lows near $3,930

Gold eases to three-day lows near $3,930

Gold extends its pullback on Tuesday, falling down to about $3,930 per troy ounce and reaching three-day lows amid the intense strengthening of the US Dollar. The precious metal continues under pressure as markets reduce expectations for a Fed rate reduction in December, but lower US Treasury rates seem to be helping to contain any losses for the time being.

Privacy Coins Dash and ZCash surge despite the broader crypto market facing a correction

Privacy Coins Dash and ZCash surge despite the broader crypto market facing a correction

Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies Dash and Zcash continue to defy the broader market trend, extending their gains on Tuesday amid a wider crypto market correction. The privacy coin market capitalization briefly crossed $25 billion.

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

DeFi platforms face scrutiny after $120 million Balancer hack

DeFi platforms face scrutiny after $120 million Balancer hack

Following a hack in which attackers stole over $120 million from its platform, Balancer, one of the oldest decentralized exchanges, issued a statement on Monday. The exchange claimed it couldn't pause the hack as it affected very old pools.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers