AUD/USD weakened to new multi-week lows near 0.6450 on Wednesday.

The US Dollar grabbed further upside impulse ahead of the FOMC event.

Australian inflation readings eased across the board in the second quarter.

The Australian dollar found itself under renewed pressure on Wednesday, mirroring the weakness seen in other risk-sensitive currencies. In the face of a stronger US Dollar (USD), AUD/USD revisited the key contention zone around 0.6450, hitting new five-week troughs.

Mixed economic signals

Investors closely followed the release of Australia’s inflation figures, where the Inflation Rate rose by 0.7% QoQ in the April-June period and 2.1% on an annual basis. Still around inflation, the Monthly CPI Indicator came in at 1.9% in June, while the RBA’s Trimmed Mean came in at 0.6% QoQ and 2.7% YoY.

Additionally, July’s flash PMIs offered a glimmer of hope: the S&P Global’s manufacturing index climbed to 51.6 and services to 53.8, both firmly in expansion territory. However, the labour market presented a different picture, with only 2K new jobs created in June, an increase in unemployment to 4.3%, and a slight increase in participation to 67.1%.

RBA remains watchful

In early July, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) surprised markets by pausing at a 3.85% cash rate. Governor Michele Bullock emphasised that the decision was based on "timing rather than direction," potentially leading to rate cuts if price pressures decrease.

The meeting Minutes reinforced this cautious optimism, and money markets are now pricing in roughly 75 basis points of easing over the next year—an August cut remains unlikely but far from impossible.

China’s uneven bounce

Australia’s biggest trading partner continues to rebound unevenly. Q2 GDP growth of 5.2% YoY and 7% industrial output contrast with underwhelming consumer spending, where retail sales remain stuck below 5%.

Beijing has opted for stability over stimulus, keeping its one- and five-year Loan Prime Rates (LPR) at 3.00% and 3.50%, respectively, earlier in the month.

Widening yield gap

In the meantime, the central banks’ divergence remains well in place and fuels the yield gap. The Federal Reserve (Fed) seems poised to keep rates higher for longer on the back of sticky inflation and looming tariff risks, while the RBA is flirting with the idea of interest rate cuts. Any shift in either narrative could quickly tip the scales and put the Aussie under extra pressure.

Speculators go (very) bearish

Contributing to the downside pressure on the AUD, non-commercial players have ramped up net short positions to roughly 81.2K contracts—their most pessimistic stance since April 2024—while open interest increased to a multi-week high near 161.4K contracts.

Technical levels in focus

Immediate resistance for AUD/USD is eyed at 0.6625, the 2025 peak reached on July 24, with the November 2024 high of 0.6687 and the psychological 0.7000 mark looming just above.

On the downside, support begins at 0.6448, the July base (July 3), before giving way to the 200‑day SMA at 0.6393.

In addition, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) receded to nearly 40, pointing to growing bearish pressure, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) around 15 suggests the current trend lacks strong momentum.

What’s next for the Aussie?

Unless Beijing throws us a curveball or global trade suddenly goes haywire, the Aussie is likely to meander in a familiar range this summer. Traders will be scouring the horizon for a fresh spark—whether it’s a U‑turn from the Fed, a geopolitical flare‑up, or a change in tune from the RBA—to shake things loose.