- AUD/USD weakened to new multi-week lows near 0.6450 on Wednesday.
- The US Dollar grabbed further upside impulse ahead of the FOMC event.
- Australian inflation readings eased across the board in the second quarter.
The Australian dollar found itself under renewed pressure on Wednesday, mirroring the weakness seen in other risk-sensitive currencies. In the face of a stronger US Dollar (USD), AUD/USD revisited the key contention zone around 0.6450, hitting new five-week troughs.
Mixed economic signals
Investors closely followed the release of Australia’s inflation figures, where the Inflation Rate rose by 0.7% QoQ in the April-June period and 2.1% on an annual basis. Still around inflation, the Monthly CPI Indicator came in at 1.9% in June, while the RBA’s Trimmed Mean came in at 0.6% QoQ and 2.7% YoY.
Additionally, July’s flash PMIs offered a glimmer of hope: the S&P Global’s manufacturing index climbed to 51.6 and services to 53.8, both firmly in expansion territory. However, the labour market presented a different picture, with only 2K new jobs created in June, an increase in unemployment to 4.3%, and a slight increase in participation to 67.1%.
RBA remains watchful
In early July, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) surprised markets by pausing at a 3.85% cash rate. Governor Michele Bullock emphasised that the decision was based on "timing rather than direction," potentially leading to rate cuts if price pressures decrease.
The meeting Minutes reinforced this cautious optimism, and money markets are now pricing in roughly 75 basis points of easing over the next year—an August cut remains unlikely but far from impossible.
China’s uneven bounce
Australia’s biggest trading partner continues to rebound unevenly. Q2 GDP growth of 5.2% YoY and 7% industrial output contrast with underwhelming consumer spending, where retail sales remain stuck below 5%.
Beijing has opted for stability over stimulus, keeping its one- and five-year Loan Prime Rates (LPR) at 3.00% and 3.50%, respectively, earlier in the month.
Widening yield gap
In the meantime, the central banks’ divergence remains well in place and fuels the yield gap. The Federal Reserve (Fed) seems poised to keep rates higher for longer on the back of sticky inflation and looming tariff risks, while the RBA is flirting with the idea of interest rate cuts. Any shift in either narrative could quickly tip the scales and put the Aussie under extra pressure.
Speculators go (very) bearish
Contributing to the downside pressure on the AUD, non-commercial players have ramped up net short positions to roughly 81.2K contracts—their most pessimistic stance since April 2024—while open interest increased to a multi-week high near 161.4K contracts.
Technical levels in focus
Immediate resistance for AUD/USD is eyed at 0.6625, the 2025 peak reached on July 24, with the November 2024 high of 0.6687 and the psychological 0.7000 mark looming just above.
On the downside, support begins at 0.6448, the July base (July 3), before giving way to the 200‑day SMA at 0.6393.
In addition, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) receded to nearly 40, pointing to growing bearish pressure, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) around 15 suggests the current trend lacks strong momentum.
What’s next for the Aussie?
Unless Beijing throws us a curveball or global trade suddenly goes haywire, the Aussie is likely to meander in a familiar range this summer. Traders will be scouring the horizon for a fresh spark—whether it’s a U‑turn from the Fed, a geopolitical flare‑up, or a change in tune from the RBA—to shake things loose.
Inflation FAQs
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks below 1.1500 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD extends its daily slide toward 1.1450 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar benefits from the upbeat second-quarter GDP and ADP Employment Change data, forcing the pair to stay under bearish pressure ahead of the Fed policy announcements.
GBP/USD drops to fresh two-month low below 1.3300
GBP/USD comes under strong bearish pressure in the second half of the day and trades at its weakest level since May, below 1.3300. The broad-based US Dollar (USD) strength on robust GDP and private sector employment data weighs heavily on the pair as focus shifts to the Fed decision.
Gold tests $3,300 as US yields rise ahead of Fed
Following the subdued action seen in the first half of the day, Gold turns south and trades near $3,300. Rising US Treasury bond yields following the strong US data releases cause XAU/USD to push lower. The Fed is widely anticipated to keep policy settings unchanged later in the day.
Federal Reserve set to leave interest rates unchanged at July meeting
Market participants widely anticipate the US central bank will leave policy settings unchanged for the fifth consecutive meeting after cutting the interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to the 4.25%-4.50% range last December.
Bank of Canada keeps rate unchanged, warns of possible cut
The Bank of Canada kept its key rate unchanged at 2.75% for the fourth consecutive meeting. This is a pause after an aggressive cut from 5% between June last year and March this year.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.