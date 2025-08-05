AUD/USD kept the vacillating price action below the 0.6500 hurdle on Tuesday.

The US Dollar struggled to sustain the initial bull run amid trade and Fed jitters.

Australia’s final PMIs came in on the strong side. China’s service sector remains firm.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) struggled to gather fresh traction on Tuesday, with AUD/USD alternating gains with losses below the 0.6500 mark. The pair’s irresolute price action came amid an equally inconclusive performance of the US Dollar (USD).

Mixed economic signals at home

Inflation in Australia remained stubborn in the second quarter, with the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) up 0.7% QoQ (2.1% YoY) and June’s monthly CPI indicator at 1.9%. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) preferred gauge—its trimmed-mean measure—rose 0.6% QoQ (2.7% YoY), showing only marginal relief in core price pressures.

By contrast, the final PMIs offered a glimmer of promise: the manufacturing PMI rebounded to 51.6 and the services PMI to 53.8, comfortably above the 50-point threshold that signals expansion. Retail sales also showed a significant increase, rising 1.2% in June. Yet the labour market showed clear signs of cooling, with just 2K jobs added last month, lifting unemployment to 4.3% as workplace participation ticked up to 67.1%.

The RBA holds fire—for now

Earlier this month, the RBA kept its cash rate at 3.85%, a move Governor Michele Bullock described as “one of timing rather than direction.” She reiterated that the central bank stands ready to cut rates if inflation continues its gradual descent. Markets are currently projecting a rate reduction of approximately 75 basis points for the upcoming year, and an August cut remains a possibility, albeit not a certainty. Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser called June’s inflation figures “very welcome” and emphasised the bank’s commitment to a measured easing path.

China’s uneven recovery

Australia’s largest trading partner remains on shaky ground. Q2 GDP in China grew 5.2% YoY, and industrial output rose 7%, but retail sales failed to keep pace, languishing below 5% growth. Beijing has held its one- and five-year Loan Prime Rates (LPR) at 3.00% and 3.50%, respectively.

July’s official (NBS) manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs dipped to 49.3 and 50.1, underscoring the fragility of the rebound, although the Caixin PMIs showed mixed results, easing to 49.5 and improving to 52.6, respectively.

Divergent monetary policies weigh on AUD/USD

With the Federal Reserve's (Fed) signalling a cautious approach to taming US inflation—and trade tensions simmering—yield differentials continue to press down on the Aussie.

Meanwhile, the RBA’s flirtation with rate cuts has left AUD/USD pinned within its familiar summer trading range.

Positions signal caution

Data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to July 29 show speculators trimming their short positions in the Australian Dollar, leaving net bearish bets at just over 78K contracts—two-week lows—while overall open interest eased to around 159.7K contracts.

Key technical thresholds

Looking higher, the YTD peak at 0.6625 (July 24) serves as the first barrier, followed by the November 2024 high of 0.6687 (November 7), all before the crucial 0.7000 threshold.

On the downside, support comes in at the August base at 0.6418 (August 1), ahead of the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 0.6390, all preceding the June trough at 0.6372 (June 23).

As for the technical indicators, the Relative Strength Index (RSI)—hovering around 45—hints at a slight downward tilt, while an Average Directional Index (ADX) near 19 suggests the current trend still lacks real conviction.

What comes next

The Australian Dollar is likely to drift within its recent 0.6400–0.6600 range—waiting for a fresh catalyst to spark the next major breakout—unless there is a surprise rebound in economic activity in China, a shift in Fed guidance, or an unexpected move from the RBA.