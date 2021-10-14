AUD/USD
The Australian dollar holds in steep ascend for the second consecutive week and accelerated to five-week high on Thursday after FOMC minutes deflated the US dollar.
Bulls broke above 0.7405/14 (Fibo 76.4% of 0.7478/0.7170/falling 100DMA) and pressure pivotal barrier at 0.7450 (Fibo 38.2% of 0.8007/0.7106) the last obstacle on the way towards key resistance at 0.7478 (Sep 3 lower top).
Break here would complete a failure swing pattern on weekly chart and signal reversal of larger downtrend from 0.8007 (2021 high, posted on Feb 25).
Daily studies show strong bullish momentum which has a space to rise more and multiple bull-crosses of daily MA’s that support bullish outlook.
Dips are expected to stay above broken Fibo 61.8% barrier (0.7360) to provide better opportunities to re-join an uptrend.
Res: 0.7426; 0.7450; 0.7478; 0.7502.
Sup: 0.7400; 0.7372; 0.7360; 0.7324.
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.746
- R2 0.7422
- R1 0.74
- PP 0.7361
-
- S1 0.7339
- S2 0.7301
- S3 0.7279
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
