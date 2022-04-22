AUD/USD
The Australian dollar extends strong fall into second day (the pair was down 1.02% on Thursday and fell nearly 1% in early Friday), hitting new five-week low and pressuring key supports. The Aussie came under fresh pressure on risk aversion over uncertainty about the conflict in Ukraine and worries about China’s economic growth.
Fresh weakness completed a failure swing pattern on daily chart that signals continuation of downtrend from 0.7661 (Apr 5 high).
Bears cracked pivotal Fibo support at 0.7314 (50% retracement of 0.6967/0.7661 rally) and pressure key levels at 0.7292/83 (200DMA/daily cloud top) violation of which would add to bearish signals and open way for deeper drop towards 0.7232/04 (Fibo 61.8%/daily cloud base).
Daily studies maintain strong bearish momentum that supports the action, however bears may slow on headwinds from 200DMA and rising cloud top, but will remain in play while the price holds below 0.7400 (falling daily Tenkan-sen).
Res: 0.7332; 0.7369; 0.7397; 0.7428.
Sup: 0.7292; 0.7283; 0.7261; 0.7232.
Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 0.7536
- R2 0.7497
- R1 0.7442
- PP 0.7403
-
- S1 0.7348
- S2 0.7309
- S3 0.7254
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0800 despite upbeat EU PMI data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the early European session and fell below 1.0800 amid risk aversion early Friday. Although the data from the eurozone showed that the private sector business activity expanded at a robust pace in April, major European stock indices are trading deep in negative territory.
GBP/USD tests 1.2900 after mixed UK PMI data
GBP/USD came under heavy bearish pressure on disappointing UK Retail Sales data on Friday and touched its weakest level since November 2020 near 1.2900. The mixed April UK PMI surveys don't allow the British pound to stage a recovery.
Gold displays another failed attempt of breakout above $1,950, US PMI eyed
Gold has recorded a strong rebound after hitting a low of $1,945.97 in the Asian session. The precious metal is attempting to breach its crucial resistance of $1,954.16 as DXY displayed a subdued performance in early Tokyo.
Bitcoin: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely
Bitcoin price shows an interesting move to the downside to purge the sell-side liquidity before heading up to $46,200. Investors can expect BTC to stabilize between $40,100 to $40,500 and trigger a run-up to yearly open.
S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMI: Inflation behind the veil Premium
Business attitudes have remained upbeat in the US even as inflation takes an ever bigger bite of consumer income and economic growth is expected to plummet in the first quarter.