AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY

AUDUSD trades sideways after we warned last week that the rally has ended with Thursday's bearish engulfing candle. We keep holding good support at 7465/55 & held just below strong resistance at 7555/65. We can trade the range while we wait for a breakout.

NZDUSD longs at 7140/30 work perfectly again yesterday hitting the target of 7180/90 for profit taking as we remain in the sideways trend. This could be the case for an extended period after Thursday's bearish engulfing candle.

AUDJPY also likely to trade sideways for a while after Thursday's bearish engulfing candle for a sell signal.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD longs at good support at 7465/55 work again on the bounce to 7500/05 for profit taking before a high for the day yesterday exactly at the next target of 7530/35. Strong resistance at 7555/65 should be a big challenge. Try shorts with stops above 7580, looking for a double top sell signal.

Longs at 7465/55 again today stop below 7445 (so the risk is very small). A break lower is a sell signal targeting 7410/7390, perhaps as far as 7360/50.

NZDUSD longs at first support at 7140/30 could work again re-targeting 7180/90 for profit taking & as expected this was a high for the day. If we retest 7200/7220, try shorts with stops above 7240, looking for a double top sell signal. BUT be ready to sell again at very strong resistance at 7255/75. Stop above 7300.

Longs at first support at 7140/30 must stop below 7120 so the risk is very small. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 7090/80 probably as far as 7040/30.

AUDJPY I would sell at 8620/40 (unfortunately yesterday's high was 8605) with stops above 8660 looking for a double top sell signal. A break higher kills the bearish engulfing candle for a buy signal.

First support at 8460/40 in the sideways trend. A bounce targets 8500 perhaps as far as 8540/50. A break below 8420 however is the next sell signal targeting 8370 & 8345/35.