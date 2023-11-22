AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6542
- RBA minutes and Bullock's comments fail to lift the Australian Dollar.
- US Dollar gains momentum after US Economic data, as US yields rebound.
- The AUD/USD retreats further after testing the 200-day SMA, finding support at 0.6520.
The AUD/USD retreated further on Wednesday to the 0.6520 area before rebounding modestly. The short-term outlook suggests that the pair could continue to hover around current levels as the US Dollar stabilizes, although the path of least resistance remains to the upside, with the US Dollar still under some pressure.
Despite the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes and Governor Michele Bullock's comments, the market continues to see no rate hikes. The interest rate market indicates slightly more than a 20% chance of a hike at the February meeting.
On Thursday, the Judo Bank PMIs are due. In October, both the Services and Manufacturing sectors showed readings below 50; a recovery above that threshold could boost the Aussie.
Data from the US came in mixed on Wednesday but provided a boost to the ongoing Dollar correction. Initial Jobless Claims fell by 24,000 to 209,000 in the week ending November 18, a decline from three-month highs and below the market consensus of 225,000. Continuing Claims fell to 1.84 million in the week ending November 11. On the negative side, Durable Goods Orders tumbled by 5.1%, more than the expected 3.1% contraction.
The Greenback gained momentum as US Treasury yields rebounded to the upside. Risk appetite during the American session limited the Dollar's advance. The bias in AUD/USD still leans towards the upside as sentiment around the Dollar continues to be mainly negative. The US market will be closed on Thursday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD extended its decline after reaching the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Tuesday at 0.6589. Technical indicators on the daily chart are biased to the upside, and the price remains above key SMAs, except for the 200-day SMA, which acts as a key resistance level.
On the 4-hour chart, technical indicators are offering mixed signals, and there is no strong conviction at the moment for another test of recent highs. The price is below the 20-SMA but found support at the 0.6520 zone. A decline below 0.6520 would expose 0.6500. Above 0.6570, another test of the 200-day SMA seems likely. Consolidation between 0.6520 and 0.6555 could continue ahead of the Asian session.
Support levels: 0.6520 0.6485 0.6460
Resistance levels: 0.6570 0.6590 0.6625
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady around 1.0900 on a quiet session
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.0900 on a calm session as US markets remain closed in observance of Thanksgiving. The pair is holding onto modest daily gains after upbeat PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone and as the DXY trades below 104.00, posting modest losses for the day.
GBP/USD retreats modestly from 11-week highs, holds above 1.2530
GBP/USD is holding gains despite retreating to the 1.2530 area. The pair is being supported by strong UK preliminary business PMI data, which showed that the services sector returned to expansion in November. The US Dollar remains weak.
Gold price consolidates above $1,990 amid US Thanksgiving holiday
Gold price (XAU/USD) pulled back after approaching the $2,000 level and stabilized slightly above $1,990, posting minor gains for the day supported by a weaker US Dollar.
GBTC discount narrows to nearly 10% first time since 2021, while Grayscale is in talks with SEC
Grayscale has amended its spot Bitcoin ETF filing, in consultation with the US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The GBTC discount has narrowed to -9.77%, for the first time in two years.
Intensified battle for Crude Oil trend
The last two weeks have been hectic for oil traders, who have had a rich extract of news and data from many directions, fuelling volatility but leaving the price at the same level as a fortnight ago. Technical indicators also point to a battle for the trend in recent days.