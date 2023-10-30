AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6369
- Australia's strong retail sales raise expectations of another rate hike from the RBA.
- US Dollar slides as risk sentiment improves.
- The AUD/USD rises above the 20-day SMA targets the 55-SMA.
The AUD/USD rose on Monday for their third consecutive trading day, extending its recovery from monthly lows. It peaked at 0.6385 and then pulled back modestly. It remains supported by tightening expectations from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and an improvement in risk sentiment on Monday that weakened the US Dollar.
Retail Sales data from Australia surprised to the upside in September, with a 0.9% increase, exceeding the expected 0.3% gain. August numbers were revised higher from 0.2% to 0.3%. This data supports the view of many analysts that the RBA will raise the key interest rate by 25 basis points at next week's meeting.
The increased expectation of tightening from the RBA has been boosting the Aussie during recent sessions, contributing to the rebound in AUD/USD and AUD/NZD, with the latter reaching its highest level since June, above 1.0900. On Tuesday, Private Sector Credit data is due, and on Friday, more Retail Sales data will be released with the quarterly report. Also relevant for the Aussie on Tuesday are the Chinese PMI figures, which are expected to show improvement with both sectors remaining in expansionary territory.
The US Dollar lost ground on Monday across the board amid an improvement in market sentiment, despite a modest increase in US Treasury yields ahead of the FOMC meeting. However, it's not all about the Fed, as market participants await critical employment data, including the ADP on Wednesday and the Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday. On Tuesday, the Employment Cost Index is due.
The Greenback is losing momentum but remains near monthly highs overall. Fundamentals favor the US Dollar, but the fact that market expectations do not anticipate further rate hikes from the Fed limits the upside.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD has risen above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and is approaching the 55-day SMA, which acts as a dynamic resistance level at 0.6397. If the pair breaks and consolidates above this level, it would strengthen the Aussie's outlook. On the other hand, a daily close below 0.6280 would open the doors to further losses.
On the 4-hour chart, technical indicators point to potential further gains. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is flattening slightly below 70, and Momentum is turning downwards. Nonetheless, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicates more strength ahead. The immediate resistance stands around 0.6380, and a test of 0.6400 seems likely. The mentioned area has acted as a strong barrier that halted the upside movement over the past two weeks. The positive sentiment will remain intact if the price stays above 0.6335. A downside break would signal weakness and leave the pair vulnerable to a decline towards 0.6300.
Support levels: 0.6355 0.6330 0.6295 0.6280
Resistance levels: 0.6400 0.6445 0.6475
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY rebounds to 149.50 ahead of BoJ rate decision
USD/JPY rebounds firmly to test 149.50 in Asian trading on Tuesday, awaiting the critical BoJ policy decision. The speculation that the BoJ may tweak its Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy lifted the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Monday.
AUD/USD stays pressured toward 0.6350 after dismal Chinese NBS PMIs
AUD/USD is holding lower ground, heading toward 0.6350 after China's NBS Manufacturing and Services PMIs disappointed in September. A souring mood and a broad US Dollar demand are adding to the weight on the Aussie ahead of mid-tier US data.
Gold remains capped below the $2,000 barrier, Chinese PMI data looms
Gold staged a downward correction following last week's rally and declined toward $1,990 early Monday. With the US Dollar coming under renewed selling pressure, however, XAU/USD reversed its direction and advanced toward $2,000, erasing a large portion of its daily losses in the process.
Bitcoin price nears $35,000, but this is why waiting until mid-December to start buying is ideal
Bitcoin price heading towards $35,000 has induced optimism in investors after the recent rally resulted in significant profits for them.
Global economy: The economic consequences of geopolitical uncertainty
The geopolitical risk index, which is based on the number of newspaper articles mentioning adverse geopolitical events, has recorded a huge increase in October.