AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6415
- Better than expected Australian data failed to trigger buying.
- The Australian trade surplus is seen at 6800 million in March.
- AUD/USD neutral-to-bullish in the short-term, picture may change below 0.6370.
The AUD/USD pair is unchanged for a third consecutive week, as despite some intraday volatility it has closed around the current level ever since the week started. Bulls were nowhere to be found, despite Australian data came in better than anticipated. According to the official release, Retail Sales in the country were up by 8.5% MoM in March, beating the market’s forecast of 8.2%. The sour tone of equities and falling commodities’ prices capped the upside for the Aussie.
The upcoming Asian session will bring Australian trade figures for March, with the trade balance foreseen posting a surplus of 6800M. China will also publish its trade data but for April. In dollar terms, the trade balance is seen posting a surplus of $6.35B.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair holds above 0.6400, maintaining a neutral-to-bullish stance in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it hovers around its 20 SMA while above the larger ones, as technical indicators hover directionless around their mid-lines. The potential of a downward move is limited as long as the pair remains above 0.6370 a strong static support level.
Support levels: 0.6405 0.6370 0.6330
Resistance levels: 0.6445 0.6480 0.6515
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles with 1.0800 as mood deteriorates
Renewed tensions between the US and China, dismal US data and concerns about a second wage of contagions sent investors to the side-line this Wednesday. EUR/USD holds near daily lows.
AUD/USD eases within range, holds above 0.6400
The AUD/USD pair is hovering around the 0.6400 level, little changed for a third consecutive day. Market players waiting for Australian and Chinese trade balance data.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Priced in disaster
Americans continued to be laid off from their jobs at a record pace as the shutdown of commercial life reaches further and further into labor market spreading disruption throughout the US economy.
Gold: Elliott Wave targets point to lower levels
The price of gold has now made a lower high on the chart marked by the circles. The move lower in Thursday's session has put the price on a trajectory to hit the support zone marked in red.
WTI oil remains steady near $25 after the EIA report
WTI crude oil prices remain steady near the $25 area after the EIA crude oil stocks data reported a shorter than expected rise on US supplies. West Texas oil futures contracts have peaked at $28 earlier on Wednesday to correct towards $25 area to end a six-day rally.