AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7448
- The Australian trade surplus was upwardly revised to 7456M in October.
- Gold prices hold ground, providing additional support to the commodity-linked currency.
- AUD/USD retains its bullish potential despite lacking bullish momentum.
The AUD/USD pair reached a fresh 2020 high of 0.7449, nearing the August 2018 high at 0.7452. The pair advanced for a third consecutive day on the broad dollar’s weakness, getting some additional support this Thursday from equities, as most indexes closed in the green.
Australian data came in better than anticipated, as the Commonwealth Bank Services PMI rose to 55.4 in November from 54.9, while the Composite PMI improved to 54.9. The AIG Performance of Construction Index came in at 55.3 after printing 52.7 in October. Also, the October Trade Balance post a much larger-than-anticipated surplus of 7456M. The country will publish the final reading of October Retail Sales during the upcoming Asian session.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is trading near its daily high, bullish despite lacking momentum. The 4-hour chart shows that moving averages are barely advancing below the current level, while technical indicators consolidate near overbought readings. The former year’s high at 0.7413 is now the immediate support, although the pair would need to break below 0.7330 to lose its bullish potential.
Support levels: 0.7415 0.7375 0.7330
Resistance levels: 0.7450 0.7490 0.7530
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD continues to grind higher
AUD/USD trades around 0.7450, a fresh 2020 high as investors keep selling the greenback. Mixed US data failed to impress ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report.
EUR/USD consolidating gains above 1.2100
The shared currency trades at 2-year highs in the 1.2140 price zone, without signs of bullish exhaustion. A corrective decline is not out of the picture.
XAU/USD erases gains despite dollar’s weakness
Gold pulled back from weekly highs and dropped to $1823/oz, reaching a fresh daily low. It then rebounded, and as of writing, it trades at $1830, around the same level it closed on Wednesday.
Bitcoin to hit mainstream adoption within four years as trust in sovereign fiat currencies erodes
Institutional interest in Bitcoin has experienced a massive increase over the past year, which has translated into significant growth in value, with the pioneer cryptocurrency gaining over $170 billion in market capitalization in the past three months.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!