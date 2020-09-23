AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7077
- Falling gold prices and pressured equities weighed on the Aussie.
- Australian Retail Sales fell 4.2% in August, according to preliminary estimates.
- AUD/USD is biased lower despite oversold and could even lose the 0.7000 mark.
The AUD/USD pair extended its weekly decline to 0.7075, holding around the mentioned low ahead of the Asian opening, as persistent demand for the greenback coupled with a sharp decline in US indexes. Adding pressure on the Aussie, gold prices edged lower for a third consecutive day, falling to $1,860.80, its lowest in two months.
Australian data released at the beginning of the day were mixed, as the Commonwealth Bank Services PMI came in at 50, while the Manufacturing PMI printed at 55.5, both beating expectations. However, the preliminary estimate of August Retail Sales resulted at -4.2%, from 3.2% in the previous month. The country won’t publish macroeconomic figures this Thursday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is extremely oversold according to intraday technical readings, but with no signs of downward exhaustion. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA heads south almost vertically after crossing below the 200 SMA. The Momentum indicator has bounced modestly from its daily low, but the RSI indicator keeps heading lower, despite standing at 23. The pair is currently battling around August low 0.7075, en route to the psychological 0.7000 threshold.
Support levels: 0.7040 0.7000 0.6965
Resistance levels: 0.7110 0.7150 0.7190
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stalls at key support juncture, eyes on 38.2 % correction
AUD/USD has been in the hands of the bears all the way to a critical support area and the focus now is on the correction pertaining to the USD. The focus is now on whether the US dollar gives back some ground before completing a 5-wave technical move to the upside.
Gold's potential short-term reprieve if USD pulls back
Gold prices have deteriorated in the US dollar's relentless comeback as investors move away from stocks. The price of the dollar is correlated to gold, so it stands to reason that if the dollar is about to tail off its gains, then gold should find reprieve.
USD/JPY: Rally continues amid appetite for the greenback
The Japanese economy is showing signs of a turnaround, according to BOJ’s Kuroda. US Treasury yields remained mute amid growth concerns and coronavirus vaccine’s hopes.
Venezuela looking to legalize Bitcoin mining
Citizens of Venezuela will be able to mine Bitcoin, build mining rigs, import them and transact with them freely. Anyone interested in any of these actions will need to obtain a license.
WTI flirts with the 200-day SMA below $40.00/bbl ahead of EIA
Prices of the WTI are alternating gains with losses below the key $40.00 mark per barrel on Wednesday.