AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6128
- Chinese data surprised to the upside, investors took it with a pinch of salt.
- Australian final March Manufacturing PMI to be out this Wednesday.
- AUD/USD holding above the 0.6100 figure, at risk of losing the level.
The AUD/USD pair has fallen to 0.6069 this Tuesday, trimming most of its daily losses ahead of the close to finish the day marginally lower around 0.6130. The pair found temporal support at the beginning of the day on better-than-anticipated Chinese data, as the official March NBS Manufacturing PMI came in at 52, bouncing from 35.7 and better than the 45 expected. The Non-Manufacturing PMI for the same month came in at 52.3 from 29.6 and against the 37.8 expected. The numbers seem too optimistic considering where the economy is coming from, and the market took them with a pinch of salt.
During the upcoming Asian session, Australia will release the AIG Performance of Manufacturing Index and the final version of the Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI, both for March.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is holding on higher ground, although intraday technical readings indicate a limited bullish potential. In the 4-hour chart, it is hovering around its 20 and 100 SMA, with the shortest advancing just above the larger one. Technical indicators have recovered from near their midlines, but remain below their recent highs. The bullish potential will be clearer on a break above 0.6200.
Support levels: 0.6110 0.6070 0.6030
Resistance levels: 0.6160 0.6200 0.6240
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD attempts recovery near 0.6150 despite broad US dollar strength, sluggish risk-tone
AUD/USD takes rounds to the upper end of the latest trading range while flashing 0.6150 as a quote at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair paid a little heed to Australia’s second-tier activity data in search of more clues from the upcoming figures.
USD/JPY: Advancing within range, 109.25 at sight
Fear eases, but the pandemic crisis keeps deepening worldwide. Global indexes in recovery mode, US Treasury yields still depressed. USD/JPY recovers from Fibonacci support, bullish potential moderate.
Gold marks fresh lows in disjointed markets, despite risk-off NY session
Gold slides despite a risk-off end to the quarter in disjointed markets. Gold marked a fresh low on Wall Street during Tuesday's session following a series of offers and despite a risk-off session, (for the most part) and the US dollar losing traction into the end of the quarter.
WTI struggles around $20.00, refreshed multi-year low on huge API build
WTI bounces off fresh 18+ years low while taking rounds to $20.00 amid the early Wednesday morning in Asia. Even so, the energy benchmark remains under pressure amid increasing supply and likely reduction in demand.
Oil prices are poor predictors of recession
In the last four decades crude oil price movement in the half year before a recession shows little indication the commodity anticipated the coming slowdown. WTI has fallen 66% since January 7 to its lowest price in 18 years.