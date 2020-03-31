AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6128

  • Chinese data surprised to the upside, investors took it with a pinch of salt.
  • Australian final March Manufacturing PMI to be out this Wednesday.
  • AUD/USD holding above the 0.6100 figure, at risk of losing the level.

The AUD/USD pair has fallen to 0.6069 this Tuesday, trimming most of its daily losses ahead of the close to finish the day marginally lower around 0.6130. The pair found temporal support at the beginning of the day on better-than-anticipated Chinese data, as the official March NBS Manufacturing PMI came in at 52, bouncing from 35.7 and better than the 45 expected. The Non-Manufacturing PMI for the same month came in at 52.3 from 29.6 and against the 37.8 expected. The numbers seem too optimistic considering where the economy is coming from, and the market took them with a pinch of salt.

During the upcoming Asian session, Australia will release the AIG Performance of Manufacturing Index and the final version of the Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI, both for March.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is holding on higher ground, although intraday technical readings indicate a limited bullish potential. In the 4-hour chart, it is hovering around its 20 and 100 SMA, with the shortest advancing just above the larger one. Technical indicators have recovered from near their midlines, but remain below their recent highs. The bullish potential will be clearer on a break above 0.6200.

Support levels: 0.6110 0.6070 0.6030

Resistance levels: 0.6160 0.6200 0.6240

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Analysis feed

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD attempts recovery near 0.6150 despite broad US dollar strength, sluggish risk-tone

AUD/USD attempts recovery near 0.6150 despite broad US dollar strength, sluggish risk-tone

AUD/USD takes rounds to the upper end of the latest trading range while flashing 0.6150 as a quote at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair paid a little heed to Australia’s second-tier activity data in search of more clues from the upcoming figures. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Advancing within range, 109.25 at sight

USD/JPY: Advancing within range, 109.25 at sight

Fear eases, but the pandemic crisis keeps deepening worldwide. Global indexes in recovery mode, US Treasury yields still depressed. USD/JPY recovers from Fibonacci support, bullish potential moderate.

USD/JPY News

Gold marks fresh lows in disjointed markets, despite risk-off NY session

Gold marks fresh lows in disjointed markets, despite risk-off NY session

Gold slides despite a risk-off end to the quarter in disjointed markets. Gold marked a fresh low on Wall Street during Tuesday's session following a series of offers and despite a risk-off session, (for the most part) and the US dollar losing traction into the end of the quarter.

Gold News

WTI struggles around $20.00, refreshed multi-year low on huge API build

WTI struggles around $20.00, refreshed multi-year low on huge API build

WTI bounces off fresh 18+ years low while taking rounds to $20.00 amid the early Wednesday morning in Asia. Even so, the energy benchmark remains under pressure amid increasing supply and likely reduction in demand.

Oil News

Oil prices are poor predictors of recession

Oil prices are poor predictors of recession

In the last four decades crude oil price movement in the half year before a recession shows little indication the commodity anticipated the coming slowdown. WTI has fallen 66% since January 7 to its lowest price in 18 years.

Read more

Forex Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures