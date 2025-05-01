AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6376
- Easing global trade tensions backed near-term demand for the US Dollar.
- The US will release the April Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday.
- AUD/USD extends its consolidative range, key support at 0.6340.
The AUD/USD pair trades near a fresh weekly low posted on Thursday at 0.6365 amid resurgent US Dollar demand. The pair fell despite the positive tone of equities, with stocks and the Greenback backed by optimism about de-escalating global trade tensions.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum hit the wires by saying she had a very positive conversation with United States (US) President Donald Trump, adding they will continue working on trade in the upcoming days. Also, Trump claimed that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is negotiating with “200 nations,” and “has no life,” amid being involved in trade talks. It is worth adding, however, that talks between Beijing and Washington are still to begin.
On the data front, encouraging Australian data was not enough to push the Aussie higher, yet the country reported that the March Trade Balance posted a 6,900 million surplus, with imports declining 2.2% in the month and exports rising by 7.6%. The US, on the other hand, released
Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended April 26 rose by 241K, missing the 224K anticipated, while the April ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), on the contrary, posted 48.7, down from the 49 posted in March, but better than the 48 expected.
Australia will release the Q1 Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales figure on Friday, while the US will release the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. The country is expected to have added 130K new job positions in April, while the Unemployment Rate is foreseen at 4.2% unchanged from March.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the AUD/USD pair is still in a consolidative phase near its 2025 high at 0.6450. The base of the range comes at 0.6342, April 24 low and the immediate support level. The daily chart shows AUD/USD found resistance around a mildly bearish 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently at 0.6460, while the 20 and 100 SMAs converge around 0.6290. Technical indicators head lower within positive levels with the Momentum indicator approaching its 100 line.
The 4-hour chart shows the AUD/USD pair develops below a flat 20 SMA at around 0.6400, while the 100 advances below the current level while above the 200 SMA, limiting the downward potential. Finally, technical indicators turned flat just below their midlines, not enough to confirm another leg lower.
Support levels: 0.6390 0.6340 0.6310
Resistance levels: 0.6400 0.6450 0.6490
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1300 after EU inflation data
EUR/USD is trading well bid above 1.1300 in European trading on Friday, unfazed by the Eurozone preliminary inflation data. The pair remains underpinned by a profit-taking decline in the US Dollar as traders reposition before the US NFP release.
GBP/USD posts small gains near 1.3300, US NFP eyed
GBP/USD is back on bids, battling 1.3300 in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar has come under reneewed selling pressure on profit-booking after the recent recovery and ahead of the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls data publication.
Gold price sticks to intraday gains; lacks bullish conviction ahead of US NFP report
Gold price sticks to modest intraday gains heading into the European session though it lacks bullish conviction, and remains below the $3,260-3,265 pivotal support breakpoint, which is now turned resistance. The US Dollar attracts some sellers and snaps a three-day winning streak to a three-week high.
Nonfarm Payrolls set to show hiring moderated in April as US economic uncertainty mounts
The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is due to publish the high-impact Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for April on Friday at 12:30 GMT. Economists expect the Nonfarm Payrolls to show a 130,000 job gain in April after recording a stellar 228,000 print in March. The Unemployment Rate (UE) is set to stay at 4.2% during the same period.
Bitcoin holds gains close to $97,000 as Strategy doubles bet on BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) eyes return to the $100,000 milestone as trade-related economic uncertainty appears to be clearing up as Washington is signalling that trade deals are moving closer. The crypto market capitalization climbs above the $3.13 trillion mark on Friday when bitcoin holds steady close to $97,000.
