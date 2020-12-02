AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7402
- Australian Q3 GDP at 3.3% indicated that the country is officially out of recession.
- Gold keeps recovering ground, providing support to the Australian dollar.
- AUD/USD continues to trade within familiar levels just below this year’s high.
The AUD/USD pair is modestly up for a second consecutive day, hovering around the 0.7400 level. The aussie advanced following the release of the Q3 Gross Domestic Product, which improved to 3.3%, indicating that Australia is officially out of recession. Even further, the country has not reported new coronavirus cases for three consecutive days. The pair retreated to 0.7350 as the dollar found some demand during European trading hours but resumed its advance ahead of the daily close. The AUD found additional support in a gold’s comeback, as the bright metal surged past $1,830.00 a troy ounce, setting near its daily high.
This Thursday, Australia will publish the final Commonwealth Bank Services PMI, foreseen at 54.9, and the Composite PMI, expected at 54.7. Later into the Asian session, the country will release the October Trade Balance and Home Loans for the same month.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is trading at the upper end of its latest range, still neutral in the near-term, although with increasing bullish potential. In the 4-hour chart, the pair spent the day seesawing around a flat 20 SMA to settle above it. Technical indicators recovered into positive levels but lack directional momentum. Bulls need to clear this year’s high at 0.7413 for the pair to accelerate north and approach the 0.7500 threshold.
Support levels: 0.7375 0.7330 0.7290
Resistance levels: 0.7415 0.7450 0.7490
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
