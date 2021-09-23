AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7307
- Australian businesses indexes improved in September but held into contraction territory.
- Easing concerns related to the Evergrande Chinese giant boosted the market’s mood.
- AUD/USD is technically bullish and could gain additional momentum once above 0.7335.
The AUD/USD pair trades around 0.7310 and near a daily high of 0.7314, a fresh weekly high. Rallying equities underpinned the pair, while stocks got boosted by Evergrande news, as news indicate that the Chinese property giant will likely be split in three, while a unit of the troubled company pledged to make an on-time interest payment.
Also, Australian data released at the beginning of the day was upbeat. The preliminary estimate of the September Commonwealth Bank Services PMI printed at 44.9, while the manufacturing index came in at 57.2, both improving from August figures. The Composite PMI improved from 43.3 to 46, still in contraction territory.
On the other hand, US data was tepid, to say the least. Initial Jobless Claims increased to 351K, while the preliminary estimate of the Markit Manufacturing PMI for September resulted at 60.5, missing expectations. The Markit Services PMI came in at 54.4 vs the 55 expected.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is trading above the 50% retracement of its August/September advance at 0.7290. The daily chart shows that technical indicators have finally pared their declines and bounced back, but also that they remain within negative levels. The 20 SMA remains directionless, converging with the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally at 0.7335. A weekly close beyond such a level should be quite a bullish signal for the next one.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is poised to extend its advance. Technical indicators maintain their bullish slopes well into positive territory, hinting at persistent buying interest. Also, the 20 SMA has turned higher well below the current level, while the price is currently surpassing its 200 SMA.
Support levels: 0.7290 0.7250 0.7210
Resistance levels: 0.7335 0.7370 0.7410
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
