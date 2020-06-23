AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6932
- Australian economic activity improved by more than anticipated in June.
- Gold prices surged to reach fresh multi-year highs, underpinning Aussie.
- AUD/USD holding on to intraday gains, but the bullish momentum is limited.
The AUD/USD pair extended its advance to 0.6974 in the past American session, stabilizing at the end of the day in the 0.6930 price zone. Growth-related data was behind the daily advance, with upbeat PMIs from all major economies, Australia included. The preliminary estimate of the Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI surged to 49.8 in June from 49.2 in May, while the services index came in at 53.2 from 25.7. Another bullish factor for the pair was gold, as the bright metal surged to its highest since 2012 on the back of the broad dollar’s weakness.
Australia won’t release macroeconomic data this Wednesday, although the New Zealand Central Bank will announce its latest monetary policy decision, which in turn, could have an impact on the Aussie.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair retains its positive tone in the short-term, although the bullish momentum faded by the end of the day. In the 4-hour chart, it is developing above all of its moving averages, with the 20 and 100 SMA heading modestly higher a handful of pips below the current level. Technical indicators, in the meantime, eased from daily highs, currently approaching their midlines. As long as the pair holds above the 0.6900 level, however, chances of a steeper decline will be limited.
Support levels: 0.6900 0.6860 0.6820
Resistance levels: 0.6980 0.7015 0.7050
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD firmly advancing beyond 1.1300 amid persistent optimism
Risk-appetite combined with upbeat EU data are leading the way for EUR/USD, which retook the 1.1300 threshold. US Markit PMIs surged by more than anticipated, Wall Street rallies, further supporting the pair.
GBP/USD resumes advance on broad dollar’s weakness
The GBP/USD pair has bounced back and trades at fresh daily highs above the 1.2500 figure, amid broad dollar weakness and upbeat UK data. PM Johnson moves on with the economic reopening.
Gold jumps to $1,767, highest level since Oct. 2012
The troy ounce of the precious metal shot higher in the last minutes and touched its best level since October of 2012 at $1,767.31. The heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback seems to be fueling the pair's rally on Tuesday.
Bitcoin's bullish trend picks up steam
Cryptocurrency market is moving in sync with equities. Bitcoin has settled above the upper line of the recent range. Ripple is still locked in a tight range despite the recovery.
WTI retreats from multi-month highs, trades near $41 ahead of API data
Crude oil prices started the week on strong footing and closed in the positive territory on Monday. Although the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) came under selling pressure during the Asian session on Tuesday, it reversed its course and climbed to its highest level since March 6th at $41.60.