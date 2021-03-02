AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7826
- RBA Governor Philip Lowe pledged “to assist with the smooth functioning of the market.”
- The focus now shifts to growth-related figures, as Australia will publish Q4 GDP.
- AUD/USD recovery points to a retest of the 0.8000 threshold.
The AUD/USD pair is trading near a daily high of 0.7833, despite the sour tone of US indexes. The pair advances on easing dollar’s demand and following an uneventful Reserve Bank of Australia. The central bank left the cash rate unchanged at a record low of 0.10% in its monetary policy meeting, as widely anticipated. Governor Philip Lowe reaffirmed the commitment to maintain the three-year yield target at 10 basis point, indicating that the central bank stepped in “to assist with the smooth functioning of the market.” Gold prices recovered some ground providing additional support to the Aussie.
On the data front, the country published January Building Permits, which contracted a whopping 19.4% YoY, much worse than anticipated. This Wednesday, the country will publish the February AIG Performance of Construction Index and the Commonwealth Bank Services PMI for the same month. Later into the session, the country will publish the Q4 Gross Domestic Product, foreseen at 2.5% QoQ from 3.3% previously.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair holds on to daily gains and could extend its advance in the upcoming session, particularly if the pair holds above the 0.7810/20 region. The 4-hour chart shows that it has recovered above all of its moving averages, although the 20 SMA keeps heading firmly lower. The Momentum indicator heads higher just above its 100 line, while the RSI indicator has lost strength and currently stands around 53.
Support levels: 0.7815 0.7770 0.7730
Resistance levels: 0.7850 0.7890 0.7930
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers beyond 1.2050 amid easing dollar’s demand
Easing Treasury yields and falling equities pushed the dollar lower heading into London fix. EUR/USD trades at daily highs around 1.2070 despite unimpressive EU data.
GBP/USD up over 100 pips after reaching a fresh two-week low
The pound trades around 1.3950 against the greenback, as demand for the latter receded. The focus is now on finance minister Sunak’s budget on Wednesday.
XAU/USD eyeing break below $1700 if this week’s US data beats
Spot gold prices are looking vulnerable in the $1720s after printing fresh multi-month lows during Tuesday Asia Pacific trade. Traders may look for a break below the $1700 level if strong US data adds to “over-heating” concerns.
Ripple nears 30% spike while crypto bull run takes a breather
Bitcoin's uptrend is still intact despite the technical breakout stalling at $50,000. Ethereum faces an uphill task at the 38.2% Fibonacci level ahead of a potential spike to $1,700. Ripple is flirting with $0.44, while bulls look forward to a 30% rally to $0.575.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).