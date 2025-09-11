AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6658
- Australian Inflation Expectations edged sharply higher in September.
- The US CPI indicated stubborn inflationary pressures persisted in August.
- AUD/USD holds on to gains near fresh 2025 highs, more gains in the docket.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) was among the best performers against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, with the AUD/USD pair reaching the 0.6660 region for the first time since November 2024. The pair holds on to gains ahead of the Asian session opening, aiming to extend its advance before the week is over.
The AUD came under selling pressure at the beginning of the day, following the release of the September Consumer Inflation Expectations report. Expectations jumped to 4.7% from the five-month low of 3.9% posted in July. Stronger domestic demand and resilient household consumption were behind the unexpected increase.
However, AUD/USD found a near-term bottom at 0.6590, bouncing sharply from the level after the release of United States (US) inflation data. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 2.9% in August from 2.7% in July. The core annual reading printed at 3.1%, both meeting expectations. On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.4% following the 0.2% increase recorded in July and above the 0.3% forecast.
The US also published a dismal employment-related report, as Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended September 6 soared to 263K from the previous 236K and were much higher than the expected 235K. Market players rushed to sell the Greenback amid mounting speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce interest rate cuts in the three upcoming monetary policy meetings before year-end.
Australia has an empty macroeconomic calendar on Friday, while the US will publish the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for September.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the AUD/USD pair shows that the rally may continue on Friday. The pair posted its third consecutive higher high and higher low, while advancing above all its moving averages. The 20 and 100 Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) gain updated traction well below the current level, supporting the bullish case. Finally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator continues to head firmly north, approaching overbought readings, while the Momentum indicator remains within positive levels, albeit losing its upward momentum.
In the near term, AUD/USD is bullish. The 4-hour chart shows slides towards a bullish 20 SMA attracted buyers, with the SMA currently providing dynamic support at around 0.6605. At the same time, the 100 SMA gains upward traction after crossing above a still flat 200 SMA, in line with the dominant upward trend. Finally, the Momentum indicator keeps grinding north within positive levels, while the RSI turned flat after reaching overbought readings, still far from suggesting upward exhaustion.
Support levels: 0.6625 0.6590 0.6550
Resistance levels: 0.6670 0.6700 0.6740
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs toward 1.1750 after ECB, US CPI
EUR/USD gains traction and trades above 1.1700 in the American session on Thursday after the ECB left policy settings unchanged, as widely anticipated. Meanwhile, disappointing Jobless Claims data and August inflation figures from the US weigh on the USD, helping the pair push higher.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.3550 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD rebounds from session lows and trades marginally higher on the day above 1.3550. The renewed selling pressure surrounding the USD following the inflation and Jobless Claims data help the pair gain traction in the American session.
Gold stuck around $3,630 as investors digest US data
Gold stays under modest bearish pressure and trades around $3,630 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The sharp increase seen in Jobless Claims hurt the US Dollar and allow XAU/USD to limit its losses, even though August CPI data came in slightly above analysts' estimates.
US CPI data set to show inflation accelerated further away from Fed target in August
The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August on Thursday at 12:30 GMT. As measured by the change in the CPI, inflation in the US is expected to rise at an annual rate of 2.9% in August, after 2.7% increase in July.
Why India still matters despite tariffs and tensions
India remains one of the world’s most compelling growth markets — a $4 trillion economy with demographics, digitization, and capital-market depth that global investors crave for diversification. But the halo comes with sharper edges.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.