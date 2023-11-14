AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6500
- US consumer inflation surprises to the downside, triggering a dollar selloff.
- Australian wage inflation data will be released on Wednesday and employment data on Thursday.
- The AUD/USD had its best day in months, surging to 0.6500.
The AUD/USD rose significantly due to the collapse of the US Dollar and increased risk appetite following the release of US consumer inflation data. The pair appears poised to test a critical technical level and maintains a bullish tone.
The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in lower than expected in October, with the annual rate slowing from 3.7% to 3.2%, below the market consensus of 3.3%. The Core CPI rose by 0.2% in October, below expectations, and the annual rate dropped to 4%. These numbers reinforced the narrative that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to continue raising interest rates.
The data triggered a sharp decline in the US Dollar and boosted equity prices. Commodities also experienced a surge. All of this favored the AUD/USD, which jumped to 0.6500. More US inflation data is expected on Wednesday, including the Producer Price Index (PPI), along with the October Retail Sales report.
In Australia, the focus will be on the Wage Price Index report for the third quarter. On Thursday, the employment report will be released. However, price action is being dominated by the weakness of the US Dollar, which, if it persists, could set the stage for further gains for the AUD/USD pair.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart of AUD/USD shows the pair trading slightly above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), with technical indicators biased to the upside. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Momentum are both moving higher. If the pair remains around 0.6500, it appears poised to test the crucial resistance area around 0.652, with a consolidation above opening the doors to 0.6600.
On the 4-hour chart, the bias remains to the upside. The RSI is above 70 but has not turned downward yet. The pair is not showing signs of exhaustion. If the positive momentum continues, a test of 0.6520 seems likely. On the downside, immediate support is around 0.6480, an area that could attract new buyers.
Support levels: 0.6470 0.6405 0.6380
Resistance levels: 0.6520 0.6545 0.6565
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.0850 as DXY consolidates modest rebound Premium
EUR/USD retreated modestly on Wednesday from the highest level in two months. The pair is steady around 1.0850 as the US Dollar Index consolidates a modest rebound supported by higher Treasury yields. US data showed more evidence of inflation cooling. On Thursday, US Jobless Claims are due.
GBP/USD trims Tuesday's gains, holds near 1.2400
GBP/USD dropped on Wednesday after posting the highest daily close in two months. The pair fell from above 1.2500 to 1.2400 amid a modest recovery of the US Dollar supported by higher Treasury yields. Data from the UK and the US showed inflation slowing further.
Gold struggles to break above the 20-day SMA Premium
Spot Gold experienced a pullback on Wednesday after reaching a weekly high at $1,975. XAU/USD struggled to hold above $1,970, primarily due to a correction in the US Dollar and a rebound in US yields. However, the outlook suggests that the path of least resistance in the short term remains to the upside.
Bitcoin price aims at $38,000 even as ETF analyst implies “under 50%” chance of approval
Bitcoin price has confirmed the formation of a bearish divergence after the recent decline. The result of this divergence would be Bitcoin (BTC) likely falling before it can resume the macro uptrend.