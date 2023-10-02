-
Australian dollar falls below 0.6400.
-
MI Inflation Gauge comes in at 0%.
-
RBA expected to hold rates at 4.1%.
The Australian dollar has started the week considerably lower. In the European session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6397, down 0.55%.
MI inflation gauge comes in at 0%
The Melbourne Institute’s Inflation Gauge was flat in September after 12 straight months of increases. This follows a 0.2% m/m in August and missed the consensus estimate of 0.4% m/m. This reading follows last week’s CPI release, which showed that consumer inflation rose to 5.2% y/y in August, up from 4.9% m/m a month earlier. The spike in inflation is unlikely to concern the Reserve Bank of Australia, as the rise was related to higher energy and housing costs.
The RBA meets on Tuesday, and the markets are expecting the central bank to pause rates at 4.1% for a fourth straight time. According to the ASX 30-day interbank cash rate futures as of 28 September, there is a 93% probability of a pause at the meeting, with a 7% chance of a quarter-point trim.
Tuesday’s meeting will be the first chaired by Michele Bullock, who so far hasn’t veered from the stance of her predecessor, Philip Lowe. Bullock has said that rate hikes remain on the table, but it appears a safe bet that the RBA will remain on the sidelines tomorrow, especially with the economic slowdown in China, Australia’s largest trading partner. Bullock has said that the RBA will make its rate decisions based on the data, and with third-quarter inflation not coming out until later this month, that would push any rate moves to at least November.
In the US, manufacturing has been in a deep hole, with the PMI reeling off 10 straight declines. The trend is expected to continue on Tuesday, with the ISM Manufacturing PMI for September expected at 48.9, compared to 47.9 in August.
AUD/USD technical
-
AUD/USD is testing support at 0.6423. The next support line is 0.6345.
-
There is resistance at 0.6514 and 0.6592.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0550 ahead of PMIs, Powell
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.0550 during the European trading hours on Monday. The pair is weighed by a buoyant US Dollar amid higher US Treasury bond yields and a cautious mood. US ISM PMI and Powell's speech eyed.
GBP/USD struggles below 1.2200, awaits central banks' speakers
GBP/USD turned south and retreated to the 1.2150 area after spending the Asian session in a tight range near 1.2200. The souring market mood, as reflected by declining US stock index futures, weighs on the pair as markets await US PMI data and comments from central bankers.
Gold falls to fresh multi-month lows below $1,840
Gold price turned south and dropped to its weakest level since early March below $1,840. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day above 4.6% following Friday's correction, weighing on XAU/USD ahead of Fed Chairman Powell's speech.
Week ahead: Fed speech and NFP likely to dictate crypto market moves this week
With the start of 2023’s fourth quarter, things are finally getting interesting in crypto. While the next 12 weeks are extremely important, let’s start by focusing on what to expect this week.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Worst for US factory activity could be over
The ISM will publish the United States September Manufacturing PMI today. The index is expected to have ticked modestly higher to 47.7 from its previous monthly reading of 47.6.