AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6865
- Australian Q3 inflation expected to remain well below RBA’s target.
- RBA’s Governor Lowe reiterated its dovish stance, weighing on the Aussie.
- AUD/USD in recovery mode amid dollar’s weakness, but bullish scope limited.
The Australian dollar surged against the greenback to 0.6871, its highest in almost a week, on the back of broad dollar’s weakness. The pair seesawed between gains and losses at the beginning of the day, amid positive US-China trade headlines, but discouraging comments from RBA’s Governor, Phillip Lowe, who repeated that the governing board was prepared to ease the monetary policy further and reiterated that rate cuts are helping the economy. The pair later advanced on dollar’s weakness, in spite of negative news related to the US-China relationship.
Australia will release this Wednesday New Home Sales and Q3 inflation estimates. Quarterly inflation is expected to have risen by 0.5%, after advancing 0.6% in the previous quarter, while yearly basis, the CPI is seen at 1.7% from 1.6% previously. The RBA Trimmed Mean estimates are seen at .04% and 1.6% respectively, unchanged from the previous quarterly estimates.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair holds on to daily gains in the 0.6860 price zone, bullish in the short-term, as the 4-hour chart shows that it remains above all of its moving averages, which anyway remain directionless and as technical indicators attempt to recover within positive levels. The bullish potential of the pair will increase on a break above 0.6877, so far the monthly high, although large selling interest is suspected around the 0.6900 level.
Support levels: 0.6840 0.6800 0.6770
Resistance levels: 0.6875 0.6900 0.6930
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains 1.1100 as dollar suffers from trade war jitters
News indicating that the US and China may not sign phase one of the trade deal when they meet at the APEC summit in Chile in November, have hurt the market’s sentiment, but also the greenback. EUR/USD at weekly highs above 1.1100.
GBP/USD settles around 1.2860 after Commons backed Dec. Elections
The UK House of Commons has backed Johnson’s plan to call for a December election. Little reaction in Pound crosses, with GBP/USD consolidating modest intraday gains.
USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 109.00 handle, 200-DMA
The USD/JPY pair built on the overnight bullish breakthrough a one-week-old trading range and climbed to near three-month tops on Tuesday, albeit struggled to make it through the very important 200-day SMA barrier.
China asks for rationality that Ethereum 2.0 promises
Chinese media call for caution when investing in companies related to China's new big bet. Migration from Ethereum to PoS is set to bring profitable and stable investments. Technically, the market is in transition to a cleaner and more stable upward environment.
Gold rebounds from weekly lows on USD weakness, trades around $1,490
The XAU/USD pair came under strong selling pressure during the European trading hours and fell to a fresh weekly low of $1,483.70.