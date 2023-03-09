Introduction
VolatilityMarkets suggests top quant trade ideas to take advantage of trending markets.
Market summary
Price
AUDJPY last price was ¥ 90.1405.
Trend analysis
In the short term AUDJPY has been accelerating lower. In the long term AUDJPY has been accelerating lower.
Value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the AUDJPY price increased 8 days and decreased 12 days.
For every up day, there were 1.5 down days.
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.1492%
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.2912%
Performance
Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -2.29% percent.
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.1145% percent.
Trade idea
With the short term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a short trade idea with an overnight time horizon.
The trade idea
Sell $ 677,812 USD , or 6.78 lots of AUDJPY, take profit at ¥ 89.9131 level with 25.0% odds for a $ 1,710 USD gain, stop out at ¥ 90.2735 with 50.08% odds for a $ 1,000 USD loss through O/N time horizon
Intraday predictions
AUD/JPY trend analysis
AUDJPY last price was ¥ 90.1405 . The short term trend accelerating lower is stronger than the long term trend accelerating lower. This trade goes short when the last change was lower and accelerating.
AUD/JPY value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the AUDJPY price increased 8 days and decreased 12 days. For every up day, there were 1.5 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.1492% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.2912% Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -2.29% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.1145% percent.
AUD/JPY worst/best case scenario analysis
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for AUDJPY, is $ 89.752615 , and the best case scenario overnight is $ 90.528447 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that $ 90.2735 could trade and that $ 89.9131 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Expected range
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for AUDJPY, is $ 89.752615 , and the best case scenario overnight is $ 90.528447 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade.
We are 50% confident that $ 90.2735 could trade and that $ 89.9131 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Probability vs payout chart
This graph contrasts the percentage payout of holding a position vs the probability that the payout occurs. The red and green columns represent the probability of stopping out and taking profit and their associated payouts.
Key takeaways
-
Price today ¥ 90.1405.
-
Over the past 20 days, the AUDJPY price increased 8 days and decreased 12 Days.
-
For every up day, there were 1.5 down days.
-
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.1492%.
-
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.2912%.
-
Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -2.29% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.1145% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, The price has on average been accelerating: 0.0184¥ per day lower.
-
Over the last session, the price decreased by -0.3497 ¥.
-
Over the last session, the price decreased by -0.388 %.
-
Over the last session, the price accelerated by 0.3157¥.
Volatility Markets provides trend following trade ideas for momentum traders. The Volatility Markets Newswire measures the direction and acceleration of a security and then structures a trade idea to capitalize on the trend. While trends have been shown to exist in markets over the past 100 years, they are no guarantee of future asset prices. You should take these ideas lightly and at your own risk.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0550 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0550 on Thursday. The US Dollar stays on the back foot after the data from the US showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 211,000 last week, compared to the market expectation of 195,000.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.1900 after US data
GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum and advanced above 1.1900 in the early American session on Thursday. With the data from the US revealing a bigger than expected increase in the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the US Dollar came under renewed bearish pressure.
Gold extends rebound toward $1,820 as US yields push lower
Gold price extended its rebound and surpassed $1,825 in the second half of the day on Thursday. After the data from the US showed a large increase in weekly jobless claims, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned south, helping XAU/USD gain traction.
Cryptocurrency exchanges reassure saftey after Silvergate bank shuts down
Cryptocurrency firms are rushing to assure the community about their condition following the collapse of struggling crypto lender Silvergate Capital.
CEO Dustin Moskovitz to buy 30 million shares, sending ASAN up 24%
Asana (ASAN) stock exploded 24% late Wednesday after founder and CEO Dustin Moskovitz said he will purchase as much as 30 million shares of the embattled project management platform during the company's fourth quarter earnings call.