Australian Stock Market Elliott Wave Technical Analysis Trading Levels ASX 200 Index (XJO), Forex AUDUSD, US Dollar DXY, Commonwealth Bank CBA, BHP Group (BHP), Rio Tinto (RIO), Fortescue Metals Group (FMG), Newcrest Mining NCM, Australian 2 Yr Government Bonds Yield. Technical Analysis Trading Strategies.
ASX200 Market Summary: Bear Market Rally Elliott Wave count: (c) of iv) of 3 of (1).
ASX200 Trading Strategy: Wait for the top of Wave iv), confirming the top and then look to short. Gold stocks and other resource stocks have much the same count, including the AUDUSD.
Video chapters:
00:00 ASX200 (XJO).
08:04 Commonwealth Bank CBA.
10:44 Iron Ore Copper BHP RIO FMG.
19:53 Newcrest Mining NCM / US GOLD/ GDX.
19:53 Lithium Stocks.
19:53 Australian 2 Yr Government Bonds Yield.
23:49 AUDUSD / DXY US Dollar.
30:05 Thanks for watching!
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
