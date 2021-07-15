ASX200, CBA ,ANZ, BHP, RIO, FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD GOLD NCM DXY STO WPL Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
ASX 200 (XJO) Technical Analysis Bullish corrective pattern completed with the first impulse wave upwards as Wave (i). Expect Wave (ii) Wed and Thursday and Friday bullish in line with the bullish weekly cycle.
Today I also look at the Woodside WPL and Santos STO for long trade setups. Resource stocks like BHP RIO FMG are moving up in line with the Elliott wave analysis.
Australian banking sector XXJ long term Elliott wave count suggests holding banks for the longer term, holding through any corrective pattern for share traders but not CFD traders becasue of the overnight financing costs of CFDs which are actually highly expensive.
Trading Levels: ASX200 Support on the Minor level, top of Minor Group1 and Sub group1 7330 creates long trades
ASX200 Elliott Wave:abc of Wave (ii) retracement in play
ASX200 Trading Strategy: Buy on Wave c of (ii) and or buy new highs see video
Peter Mathers - TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
