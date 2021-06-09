ASX200, CBA ,ANZ, BHP, RIO, FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD GOLD NCM Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Overview: Considering a short term top in place for the ASX200
ASX 200 Technical Analysis:7300 is the resistance and in a few days the banks will have topped, which in turn will drag the ASX200 lower.
Trading Levels: ASX200 Resistance 7300
ASX200 Elliott Wave:Wave v of (v)
ASX200 Trading Strategy: Neutral
Peter Mathers - TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Portrays bullish flag around 1.2200, focus on ECB, US CPI
EUR/USD stays pressured around 1.2180-75 amid the early Asian session on Thursday. The pair refreshed weekly top the previous day before reversing from 1.2218. The pullback prints a bullish flag pattern the daily (1D) play.
GBP/USD sellers attack 1.4100 amid Brexit doldrums ahead of Biden-Johnson talks
GBP/USD prints a three-day downtrend amid anxious markets. UK’s Frost conveyed no progress over Northern Ireland talks with EU’s Sefcovic. BOE’s Haldane, Brexit headlines and US CPI become crucial catalysts to watch.
GBP/USD sellers attack 1.4100 amid Brexit doldrums ahead of Biden-Johnson talks
GBP/USD prints a three-day downtrend amid anxious markets. UK’s Frost conveyed no progress over Northern Ireland talks with EU’s Sefcovic. BOE’s Haldane, Brexit headlines and US CPI become crucial catalysts to watch.
Gold bears seeking for critical resistance to hold post US CPI
The markets are holding out for Super Thursday with the ECB and US CPI to lay the foundations ahead of the Fed. At the time of writing, Gold is trading at $1,891.26 and flat on the day having traded within a range of between $1,887.43 and $1,899.07 so far.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price may be ready to rally
Shiba Inu price decline has not been matched by increasing volume, suggesting it is not token specific. ShibaSwap DEX in testing mode, to be released to the public soon. Social volume stabilizes during another period of price weakness.