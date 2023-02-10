Share:

General trend

- Chinese markets decline amid geopolitical concerns [Biden administration reportedly poised to extend restrictions to a new area of the US-China relationship – NYT].

- Japanese cos. expected to report earnings include Honda, Olympus, Shiseido, Mazda, ASICS, Japan Display.

- Taiwan Semi might issue monthly sales this week.

- China might also release monthly lending data.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

-ASX 200 opens -0.2% at 7,474.

- (AU) RBA-Statement on Monetary Policy (SOMP): Forecasts based on technical assumption cash rate will peak at 3.75%, ease to 3.00% by Jun 2025; issues Jun 2025 economic forecasts.

- (NZ) New Zealand Jan Manufacturing PMI: 50.8 v 47.8 prior (first expansionary reading in 4 months).

China/Hong Kong

-Hang Seng opens -0.3% at 21,559.

-Shanghai Composite opens -0.1% at 3,266.

- (US) US President Biden: China balloon is not a major breach, but violation of international law.

- (US) Biden administration reportedly poised to extend restrictions to a new area of the US-China relationship - NYT.

- *(CN) CHINA JAN CPI M/M: 0.8% V 0.0% PRIOR; Y/Y: 2.1% V 2.1%E; PPI Y/Y: -0.8% v -0.5%e [4th straight decline].

-Komatsu: Reports China Jan excavator demand Y/Y: -37.2% v -13.8% prior [11th straight decline].

Japan

-Nikkei 225 opens +0.5% at 27,711.

- (JP) BOJ Dep Gov Amamiya: Reiterates still distance from hitting stable inflation, appropriate to continue with current easi.

- (JP) More speculation that Japan govt plans to submit BOJ nominations to parliament early next week, likely on Tue, Feb 14th [at 11 AM Japan time (2 AM GMT)] - Japanese press.

- (JP) Follow Up: Japan government considering conducting hearings for BOJ Gov and Dep Gov Nominees in the Lower House on Feb 24th (Fri) – financial press.

- (JP) BOJ Gov Kuroda: To closely watch actual result of wage growth.

- (JP) BOJ Dep Gov Amamiya scheduled to appear in parliament from 2:10 PM local time [5:10 AM GMT]; Gov Kuroda to appear from 9:30 AM [12:30 AM GMT].

- (JP) BOJ: will conduct Funds-Supplying Operations against Pooled Collateral on February 14, 2023.

- (JP) Japan Jan PPI (CGPI) M/M: 0.0% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 9.5% v 9.7%e.

Korea

-Kospi opens -0.4% at 2,470.

Other Asia

- MSCI revises Adani Group weightings after free float review – FT.

- (TH) Thailand Fin Min: Strong Baht is currently a risk to the economy.

North America

- *(US) TREASURY $21B 30-YEAR BOND AUCTION DRAWS 3.686% V 4.080% PRIOR; BID TO COVER 2.25 V 2.42 PRIOR AND 2.35 OVER THE LAST FOUR AUCTIONS.

-Tesla [TSLA]: Said to increase price of Model Y Rear Wheel Drive version in China by less than 1% to ~CNY261.9K - financial press.

- (US) Fed's Barkin (non-voter): Fed needs to stay the course on reigning in inflation.

Europe

- (DE) ECB's Nagel (Germany): Core inflation decisive gauge for monetary policy.

- US regulators approve Freeport LNG request to return ship loading to service - press.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.2%, ASX 200 -0.8% , Hang Seng -2.1%; Shanghai Composite -0.7% ; Kospi -0.7%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.3%, Dax -0.8%; FTSE100 -0.4%.

- EUR 1.0742-1.0717 ; JPY 131.89-131.38 ; AUD 0.6948-0.6911 ;NZD 0.6331-0.6302.

- Gold -0.8% at $1,863/oz; Crude Oil -0.4% at $77.73/brl; Copper -0.8% at $4.0370/lb.