Asia markets continue to trade mixed after China trade data suggested the glass is half empty regarding domestic demand.
China imports -7.9% y/y vs expected -0.2% y/y (prior: -1.4%). There is no way to sugarcoat this one, as it's a colossal miss of epic proportions. Hence the clear read-through is to expect weaker inflation numbers on Thursday as domestic demand remains exceptionally fragmented. And this begs the question, where is the PBOC support?!!!
While the SLOOS is better than expected, the wobbly loan demand details suggest uncertainty remains high regarding the timing of tightening in the current environment.
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0950 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide toward 1.0950 in the American session on Tuesday. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the risk-averse market environment, as reflected by retreating US stocks, helps the US Dollar gather strength against its rivals.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2600, erases daily losses
GBP/USD has staged a rebound and climbed above 1.2600 in the American session, erasing its daily losses in the process. The souring market mood, however, supports the US Dollar and makes it difficult for the pair to continue to stretch higher.
Gold: XAU/USD grinds north in a risk-averse environment Premium
XAU/USD consolidates around $2,030 a troy ounce as risk-aversion maintains both assets under equal demand.
Ethereum price set to face selling pressure as Lido unlocks $500M worth of staked tokens
Staking protocol Lido announced late Monday that its version 2 update will go ahead on May 15. The update will unlock direct in-protocol Ether withdrawals and enable withdrawal requests.
Palantir up 15% in premarket on revenue bump
PLTR stock surged nearly 29% higher late Monday after the data mining firm reported revenue out ahead of analyst expectations. PLTR stock seems to be getting stuck at a wall of resistance between $8.65 and $9.35.