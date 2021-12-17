Seasonally, crude oil tends to make a rally up towards the end of December.
This is shown in the red area of this chart.
The technical and geometric situation is shown in this chart below.
Two sets of channels are shown.
We are at the intersection point as shown in the green circled area.
If oil trades above both the blue and purple lines then we could see the seeds of the next phase up.
Our proprietary Market Timing Report system is showing a potential turning point today.
The oscillator is potentially supporting a move to the upside.
We are expecting a major turning point in oil next month.
