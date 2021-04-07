Rising EUR/USD, gold and EU50 [Video]

Watch the video with fresh trading ideas for today!
The IMF raised global economic growth forecasts, Moderna's vaccine will become the third one distributed in the UK. Traders await the release of the FOMC meeting minutes at 21:00 MT time. Watch the video to learn about the most interesting trade setups in EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, gold, and EU50.
EUR/USD holds gains amid upbeat PMIs, ahead of Biden, Fed minutes
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.1850 as investors cheer a better vaccination schedule in Europe and upbeat Services PMIs. President Biden is set to provide an update about the infrastructure plan and the Fed's minutes may shed light on the bank's next moves.
GBP/USD clings to 1.38 as Britain begins using Moderna vaccine
GBP/USD is trading around 1.38, consolidating its losses and unable to take advantage of the dollar's retreat. The UK begins using Moderna's vaccines, expanding its campaign. Upbeat data underpins both currencies.
XAU/USD bulls turn cautious ahead of FOMC minutes
A combination of factors prompted some selling around gold on Wednesday. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and exerted some pressure. Wednesday’s key focus will remain on the release of the FOMC meeting minutes.
Ripple recaptures $1 mark amid a discovery hearing win
Ripple Labs won in a discovery hearing that would force the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to hand over its internal documents on Bitcoin and Ethereum. The XRP price has since risen 23.4% in the past 24 hours, trading above $1.
FOMC Minutes March 16-17 Preview: Growth without inflation?
Can a fast-growing US economy replace its pandemic labor casualties without triggering a response from the Federal Reserve? Markets looking for any hint that the Fed is considering curtailing bond purchases.