In this webinar I have discussed practical application of Elliott Wave using various chart including Crude Oil, Gold, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), SPX, Nifty 50 and Amazon (NASDAQ Stock) .
Possible trading strategies using Elliott Wave for March and April 2021 have also been discussed wherever applicable.
It also gives me immense pleasure to announce that 2020 marks 5th year in a row with 80% plus accuracy, which is a Track record that surpasses all industry standards.
The author or any person directly or indirectly associated with 50eyes.com does not hold any liability for any profit, loss or loss of profit made using the views presented. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures or forex); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.21 amid sour market mood
EUR/USD has extended its falls and struggles around 1.21 as the risk-off mood and elevated US bond yields favor the dollar. President Biden's stimulus bill ran into a snag. The Fed's preferred inflation measure and end-of-month flows are eyed.
Gold melts below $1,750, lowest in 8 months amid high Treasury yields
Gold (XAU/USD) has been extending its downfall as elevated bond yields make the precious metal – which provides no returns – less attractive.
S&P 500 Day Ahead Outlook: Inflation fears see bears back bashing
An ugly day for stock markets on Thursday as the dirty word inflation reared its head again. Just when you thought Powell had killed off the thought, it came back stronger in the sequel!
Bitcoin ready for bullish continuation as crypto bull cycle pauses
Bitcoin retest support at $45,000 after failing to break the resistance at $52,000. A break above the range between $48,000 and $49,500 will bring back a bullish impulse.
US Dollar Index remains firm around 90.60 post-data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a basket of its main rivals, keeps the bid tone unchanged around 90.60 on Friday.