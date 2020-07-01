ADP NFP Quick Analysis: Low-hanging fruit bounce, not a recovery, S&P 500 rally seems unsustainable

- ADP reported an increase of 2.369 million private-sector jobs in June, below expectations.
- Even after the whopping upward revision for May, job losses are devastating.
- After staging the best quarter since 1998, another S&P seems unreasonable.
When an increase of over two million jobs – and an upward revision worth nearly six million – are shrugged off by markets, there is a greater issue. ADP, America's largest payroll provider, reported an increase of 2.369 million private-sector positions in the US in June. Expectations were closer to three million, so the actual number missed expectations.
ADP also revised its figures for April, moving from a loss of 2.76 million to an increase of 3.065 million – an astonishing change of six million. However, with this modification, the software firm aligns itself with the official Non-Farm Payrolls figures for May – and increase of 2.509 million jobs.
Ahead of the Bureau of Labor Statistics NFP report for June – coming out on Thursday for a change – can investors cheer? The total job gains are above eight million.
However, they do not compensate for 19.409 million positions lost in April and another 300,000 or so in March. The bounce from the lows is far from a V-shaped recovery.
Overall, ADP reported over 14 million jobs due to coronavirus.
Bounce, not a recovery
The bigger question is – will the US labor market continue its upward trajectory and complete a full recovery in the upcoming months? The answer is unfortunately negative.
Employers do not hire so many workers in two months – these are furloughed or laid-off workers who have returned to their positions. The rapid bounce may be close to an end – with fewer "long-hanging fruits" left.
Moreover, ADP surveys were taken in the week including June 12 – and things have changed since then. Coronavirus cases have been surging in the latter half of the month, first causing people to voluntarily stay at home – and later to trigger such official orders or halt the reopening. That has happened in many states, from California to Florida.
Services producing jobs have added 1.9 million according to ADP and many of them are in the leisure and hospitality sectors. Some of these positions may be lost amid the second wave.
Overall, the current figures are unlikely to be the high watermark of the bounce – but this is most probably only a bounce – not a recovery, especially not a V-shaped one.
S&P 500 implications
The S&P 500 Index enjoyed a robust recovery in the second quarter – the best since 1998. The gains have been fueled by the Federal Reserve's $3 trillion increase in its balance sheet and also some hope for a recovery. That may already be in the price after that impressive Q2 – and could have already reached unsustainable levels.
Will stocks fall now? That may have to wait for the official Non-Farm Payrolls, or perhaps later on when data from the latter half of June comes out.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.1250 after upbeat ISM Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250 after ISM Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 52.6 and amid hopes for a coronavirus vaccine. Stocks are up and the safe-haven dollar is down. Earlier, ADP NFP missed expectations.
GBP/USD battles 1.2400 amid a mixed market mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24, resuming its gains amid a mixed market mood, following up on Tuesday's end-of-quarter gains . Doubts about PM Johnson's stimulus plan, Brexit uncertainty, and the lockdown in Leicester weigh on sterling.
Crypto market: $10 billion of rapid-fire ammunition
USD Tether capitalization validates the bridge project between two worlds. Positions in stable currencies allow us to act quickly in the crypto market without exposure in times of uncertainty. Low volatility heralds price shocks, but no date or direction.
XAU/USD retreats to $1,780 area ahead of key US data
After posting its highest daily close since October 2012 at $1,781.67, the XAU/USD pair extended its rally and came within a touching distance of $1,790 before losing its traction.
WTI challenges weekly tops near $40.50 ahead EIA data
WTI (August futures on Nymex) is trading at the highest level in five days near the midpoint of the 40 handle, currently, rallying over 3%.