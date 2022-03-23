US equities were weaker Wednesday, S&P down 1.2%. US10yr yields fell back 9bps to 2.29%. Oil up 5.1% after Russia indicated it had temporarily limited capacity on a significant pipeline after storm damage.
As traders digest higher yields and higher inflation signals via the oil price channel, stocks are lower. We may see volatility increase further regarding multiple 50bp hikes and even emergency rate hikes in the near term.
Pressure points are building again with oil back on the boil, resulting in stagflation weighing on sentiment again.
Reports are circulating that the US is restoring 64% of the product exclusions from former President Donald Trump's China duties. The exclusions will run from October 2021 until December 2022.
This looks to be net China positive here as this would exclude tariffs on certain goods. USDCNH is unchanged on the headlines, though the New York session was winding down.
On the US restoring some Chinese product exemptions, I think this could have some interesting implications on a two-fold basis:
It would appear the US extending an olive branch to China to put some further pressure on Russia to deescalate conflict with Ukraine
This could likely reduce some inflationary pressures on the US consumer because tariffs are a tax at the end of the day, and the US consumer is bearing the brunt through higher prices.
GOLD
Gold seems to be catching the attention of markets tourists as there was a burst of sudden demand, and it feels as if something is cooking.
Bullion has weathered the FED storm and based well and hasn't had any severe downside reaction to Powell's "Whatever it will take" moment.
Strategically, gold has been mirroring moves in Brent OIl, and rightly so. The Russian supply disruption and possible EU sanctions on Russian oil could send Brent above recent highs +130 and moonshot inflation expectations favourable for bullion.
FOREX
EURUSD has been quiet since Fed Chair Jay Powell's hawkish comments on Monday night. The market focused on the possibility of 50bp hikes at some point and is now pricing nearly another eight hikes for 2022. US rates sold off, and the USD rallied. Even though sentiment had been constructive of late, the stalled Russia/Ukraine talks aren't helping the single currency. But we may see the higher oil, lower EURUSD correlation set in again.
The Pound could feel the heat from rising oil prices. There are reportedly 30,000 UK corporates that source energy via contracts with Gazprom UK. If these hedges were not honoured with Gazprom Energy, it would likely cost them a fortune if they had to go to market at current prices to replace those hedges. Indeed, that could keep the Cable bulls awake at night.
OIL
It's a massive week for oil markets, with meetings of EU leaders and a NATO summit both happening over the next few days. A new wave of Russian sanctions is likely, and speculation in the press has focused on the probability of sanctions affecting oil.
The US and UK have already imposed bans on Russian oil, and many EU member states support a ban. Still, a few key players (notably Germany and Hungary) oppose, and a decision must be unanimous.
There is also speculation about the possibility of a new Iran deal, with the US reportedly ready to remove the "foreign terrorist organization" designation for Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps. Iran's ~1.3mb/d of production upside would hit the oil price under normal circumstances but represents only a fraction of what might be lost from Russia.
Meanwhile, the big elephant in the room is the US President, who will join the NATO meeting and EU Summit in Europe to pressure Germany. Sanctions and the Russian oil embargo will be the topics.
While anti-Putin public sentiment runs deep in Germany, policymakers are stuck between a rock and a hard place trying to balance public opinion vs the chance of an economic implosion by turning off the Russian oil supplies.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD flirts with 0.7500 at four-month high as USTR news battles pre-NATO, US data caution
AUD/USD seesaws around four-month high as upbeat commodity prices, USTR news contradicts cautious mood. USTR reinstates expired product exclusions from ‘Section 301’ China tariffs. Australia’s CBA PMIs came in softer for March, US PMIs, Durable Goods Orders will be eyed next.
Gold runs to fresh daily highs in risk-off themes
The price of gold is higher in mid-week trading as US stocks fell sharply following Moscow's plans to switch its natural gas sales to some countries to roubles. Risk-off is the theme and safe-haven flows are benefitting the gold price.
EUR/USD consolidates around 1.1000 ahead of EU leaders summit and PMIs
EUR/USD has stuck around 1.1000 as investors await fresh impetus from EU leaders summit. EU members are mixed on the embargo of Russian oil, Germany reiterates to stick with Russian oil. A preliminary estimate for the US and Euro PMI is 56.3 and 56 respectively.
Ethereum price to wreck short positions with a 20% jump
Ethereum price action is close to completing one of the strongest bullish breakout signals since October 2021. New expansion phase for ETH is likely to be confirmed today.
Stocks slip as oil and gas surge
European stocks have posted losses of around 1% on Wednesday, paring some of the gains we've seen over the last couple of weeks.