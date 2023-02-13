Share:

US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Up at 103.595.

Energies: Mar '23 Crude is Down at 79.14.

Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 3 ticks and trading at 127.01.

Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 13 ticks Lower and trading at 4103.00.

Gold: The Apr'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1871.50. Gold is 30 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Shanghai exchange trading Higher. At the present time all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

FOMC Member Bowman Speaks at 8 AM EST. Major.

Lack of Major economic news.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN hit a High at around 10 AM EST. The S&P was trading Lower at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '23. The S&P contract is now Mar' 23 as well. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2023 - 2/10/23

S&P - Mar 2023 - 2/10/23

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we saw no evidence of market correlation Friday morning. The markets traded Mixed with the Dow gaining 169 points and the S&P gaining 9. The Nasdaq dropped 71 points. Today we aren't dealin with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Friday morning. A Neutral bias could also mean a Mixed bias as well; meaning one or two indices can point Higher while the rest choose Lower. This is exactly what happened on Friday. Today we have no real economic news so the markets will be left to its own devices.