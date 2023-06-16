In this week’s episode of Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire scrutinises the decades-long history driving some of today’s most pressing gold market topics: the divergence between physical and paper, and the coming gold reevaluation.
The precious metals expert analyses the growing momentum of indisputable changes observable on the gold market since the Basel III implementation and examines the impact of escalating geopolitical tensions on physical gold.
Timestamps
-
00:00 Start
-
01:30 Update on the central bank-driven gold reevaluation
-
03:50 The lone central bank attempting to delay the reevaluation
-
06:42 How the divergence between physical and paper gold started
-
11:15 How the Federal Reserve diluted the real gold price
-
13:00 How Basel III reopened the gold exchangeability window
-
16:30 Where we are in regard to price-capping tools
-
19:30 Why we call the COMEX the Casino
-
20:58 China and Russia’s impact on synthetic gold prices
-
25:00 JP Morgan and other examples of how the game is rigged
-
27:47 How bad are double ownership claims for the Fed
-
31:10 China and Russia soon to reveal their physical reserves?
-
33:50 Why Basel IV is bullish for gold
