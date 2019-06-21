Here are the markets that have been markedly impacted by the Federal Reserve decision, which we think derserve close scrutiny from chartists and traders in the weeks ahead. Meanwhile, Bitcoin hit 9922 and Ripple 0.45 as the erosion of carry from the Fed and Persian Gulf tensions help the cryptospace.
1) Gold
Gold pushed further into its 5-year highs to make its biggest daily % gain in 8 months and the biggest weekly gain in over 3 years (when gold was gaining ahead of pre-US presidential election dynamics). It tested 1350 last Friday and again Tuesday before backing off. It finally closed above $1350 after the Fed and that kicked off a $27 surge to a five-year high at $1411. This zone has been a major level of resistance going all the way back to 2014. The last time global central banks embarked on an easing cycle, gold hit $1921. Add to it the escalation tensions in the Persian Gulf and you bolster the case for higher lows and a follow-up to 1480. The Cup-&-Handle followed and shared by Ashraf over the last 6 months was last shown here.
2) USD/CHF
Increasingly correlated with USDX, USDCHF is the biggest mover of the past two days (Thursday was the biggest % daily slide since Jan 2018), falling to 0.9800 from 1.000. It's carved out a rough head-and-shoulders top and broken the trendline that started in February 2018. USD/CHF can do well with Fed rate cuts but it can do even better if it's coupled with risk aversion because of a trade war or recession. Ashraf sent me a chart of a stabilizing and rising CHFJPY, suggesting that market risks may be shifting from the US-China fear matrix to that of a broader slowdown in global growth.
3) USD/JPY
USD/JPY has fallen by over a full yen (yen has risen) despite the run-up in global indices, highlighting the USD-side of dynamics. Ashraf's reationale to short USDJPY ahead of the Fed decision, whereby a dovish Fed would hurt USD and the pair, while a hawkish surprise would damage markets and booost JPY, thereby also dragging USDJPY. The BoJ won't welcome the Fed dovish turn but there is now little support separating a return to the March 2018 and flash crash lows, both of which are near 104.50.
4) US 2-year yield
Not every market is screaming the same message. US 2-year yields plunged 7% on Wednesday to as low as 1.69%, posting its biggest % daily drop since September 2016, before turning around to finish higher on the day at 1.78%. Technically there isn't much of a reason to expect a further significant bounce but it's a spot to watch as the 2-year yield is the highest positively correlated US govt fixed income with USD. The bond market was first to sniff out the Fed's dovish turn and any signals now are doubly important.
5) CAD against everything
The Bank of Canada is suddenly in a bind. Central banks almost everywhere else are poised to ease but the data in Canada has simply been too strong to follow along. Bouncing oil on the Persian Gulf tensions and absent BoC has dirven USD/CAD down the June lows and is threatening the Feb low of 1.3113. The BOC is loathe to see the loonie strengthen rapidly, but their options to contain the decline are limited because there are no speeches scheduled ahead of the July 10 decision. The CAD trade in the Premium Insights remains short USDCAD at 1.3360/90.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1300 after upbeat EZ data, amid US-Iran tensions
EUR/USD has been rising extends its gains beyond 1.1300 after both French and German purchasing managers' indices have come out above expectations. Intensifying US-Iranian tensions are eyed as well.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 amid political uncertainty
GBP/USD has consolidated its losses below 1.2700 after UK Public Sector Net Borrowing has disappointed with 4.5 billion pounds. Investors are concerned about Brexit as Boris Johnson nears 10 Downing Street.
USD/JPY: Attempted recovery runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly
The pair stalled its recent bearish slide and managed to find decent support near the 107.00 handle during the Asian session on Friday. The attempted rebound from multi-month lows lifted the pair to daily tops around mid-107.55-60 region.
Euro-zone PMIs preview: Three reasons to expect an upside surprise and a boost for EUR/USD
Pessimism may have reached its limits – or already fully priced into the euro. Markit's preliminary purchasing managers' indices for June will shed some light on the current state of currency bloc's economies and also provide insights into future growth.
Gold fades a bullish spike to multi-year tops, drifts into negative territory
Gold faded the Asian session bullish spike to multi-year tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1385 region in the last hour.