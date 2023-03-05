Chief Content & Culture Officer Anthony Cheung looks at the main need-to-know news for the week ahead in global markets.
The latest video for the week ahead
- US stocks finished higher last week for the first time in a month (00:00)
- Preview for Jerome Powell's testimony (00:47) - US Non-Farm Payrolls preview (1:44)
- Hawkish comments from Fed's Mary Daly (3:59)
- Fed March FOMC meeting (4:29)
- Forward Implied Volatility shows the main risks to markets (5:14)
- China sets a modest 5% growth target for this year (6:18)
- ECB President Lagarde hints more rate hikes to come (7:10)
- BoJ Kuroda to deliver his last meeting with eyes on YCC (8:00)
- Bank of Canada expected to leave rates on hold for now (8:53)
- UK GDP preview (9:25)
AUD/USD coiled and it gives us plenty of risk events this week, including the RBA
The Australian dollar is taking its cues from sentiment surrounding the Federal Reserve, robust US data, local economic data and while also looking to China's upcoming parliament meeting for new economic support. The Aussie is correcting higher and away from the January low of 0.6689.
EUR/USD bulls eye a test of bear's commitments near 1.0700
EUR/USD was supported on Friday as the US Dollar fell and was headed for the largest weekly loss since mid-January against a basket of six major currencies. 1.0700 is key while trendline support holds up.
Gold bulls focus on Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, United States jobs report
Gold price began March on a front foot, by posting the first positive weekly close in five. The XAU/USD bulls keep the reins during the early hour of Monday’s Asian session, despite retreating from the highest levels in two weeks to around $1,857.
Charles Hoskinson responds to critique on Cardano’s governance calling out FUD
Cardano got criticized for its governance proposal, questioning its “decentralization.” Vanessa Harris, a web3 advisor, claimed that Cardano’s governance is not centralized. In a recent Twitter thread, she stated that Input Output Global (IOG), the developers of Cardano will dominate a large part of the project’s governance.
The week ahead - US NFP, BOJ, Darktrace, Harbour Energy and Aviva results
The boom in the January payrolls numbers proved to be a significant catalyst in a change of perception about the health of the US economy, as well as shaking markets out of the complacency that had characterised sentiment as we started 2023 on a strong note.