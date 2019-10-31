YouGov poll on UK election: Conservatives 36%, Labour 21%, Lib. Dem. 18%, Brexit party 13%

According to the latest YouGov poll on the UK election, the Conservative Party is in the lead with 36% and the Labour Party is trailing with 21%. The Liberal Democrat Party and the Brexit Party are at 18% and 13%, respectively, as reported by Reuters.

Meanwhile, the Ipsos MORI poll shows that the Conservative Party is at 41% and the Labour Party is at 24%.

The British Pound doesn't seem to be paying any mind to election polls. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.43% on the day at 1.2957.