Yellen Speech: Not going to comment on my intentions beyond February

Janet Yellen, Chairwoman of the Federal Reserve, is responding to questions from the press, with key headlines, via Reuters, found below:

I am not going to comment on my intentions beyond February

Not had a further meeting with Trump after early meeting

I have full confidence that Fed can still carry out responsibilities with only three governors

Important to have range of views of a full Fed board

USD/JPY skyrockets through 112.00 as market re-adjusts Fed rate hikes pricing

The US Dollar has found an incredibly strong commitment to re-adjust its value into much higher levels across the board as a result of a more hawkish FOMC. USD/JPY saw an initial spike towards 112.00, followed by further follow through to touch a fresh daily high of 112.37.

EUR/USD drops sharply to 1.1860 after FOMC meeting

EUR/USD lost more than a hundred pips after the FOMC meeting. A stronger US dollar across the board pushed the pair to the downside.

About Janet Yellen

Janet L. Yellen took office as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 3, 2014, for a four-year term ending February 3, 2018. Dr. Yellen also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body.