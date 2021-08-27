XAU/USD Price Forecast: XAU/USD jumps above $1800 to test weekly highs after Powell

- Metals rose sharply after Powell’s speech amid a decline of the US dollar and risk appetite.
- XAU/USD is testing the weekly top near $1810/oz.
Gold prices rose more than $20 from the daily low, rising back to the weekly top at $1809. The positive tone remains intact t despite the sharp rally that took place during the last hour.
The trigger of the rally was the speech from Fed’s Chair Powell that sent the dollar to the downside. He mentioned the Fed could start scaling back its purchase program this year, offering no specific timeline. He sees the surge in inflation fading over time.
The DXY fell to 92.66, the lowest in more than a week. Equity prices reacted to the upside. The Dow Jones is rising by 0.69% and the Nasdaq by 1.0%. US yields dropped, with the 10-year falling to 1.31%.
XAU/USD is testing the weekly top around $1,809, and a break higher would put prices at the strongest level in three weeks. The next resistance might be seen at around $1,816, and then comes the July high of $1,834. The area around $1,800 and $1,795 is again the support to watch in the short-term.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1802.53
|Today Daily Change
|9.97
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56
|Today daily open
|1792.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1783.8
|Daily SMA50
|1791.28
|Daily SMA100
|1810.94
|Daily SMA200
|1810.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1798.25
|Previous Daily Low
|1780.12
|Previous Weekly High
|1795.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|1770.89
|Previous Monthly High
|1834.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1791.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1787.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1782.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1772.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1764.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1800.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1808.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1818.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
