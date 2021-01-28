WTI trades in tight range below $53 ahead of US GDP data

- WTI closed in the red for second straight day on Wednesday.
- EIA's weekly report showed sharp decline in US crude oil inventories.
- Investors await fourth-quarter GDP growth data from US.
Crude oil prices gained traction during the American hours on Wednesday and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) touched a weekly high of $53.27. However, the risk-averse market environment and the broad USD strength forced WTI to erase its gains and close in the negative territory.
Ahead of the key macroeconomic data releases from the US, WTI is fluctuating in a tight range below $53 and was last seen posting small daily gains at $52.67.
Eyes on US GDP report
The report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed on Wednesday that crude oil stocks in the US declined by nearly 10 million barrels in the week ending January 22. Nevertheless, the rally witnessed in WTI after this report remained short-lived as investors showed no interest in risk-sensitive assets.
Meanwhile, concerns over a shaky recovery in oil demand seem to have resurfaced with China reportedly looking to restrict travel amid the rising number of coronavirus infections ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
Later in the session, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' advanced estimate for the fourth quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth will be looked upon for fresh impetus. The US economy is seen as expanding by 3.9% on a yearly basis and a better-than-expected reading could help WTI retest $53 in the second half of the day.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|52.72
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|52.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|51.68
|Daily SMA50
|48.49
|Daily SMA100
|44.11
|Daily SMA200
|40.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|53.25
|Previous Daily Low
|51.82
|Previous Weekly High
|53.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.43
|Previous Monthly High
|49.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|44.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|52.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|52.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|51.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|51.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|50.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|53.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|53.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|54.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 ahead of US GDP
EUR/USD has been able to recover some of its losses as stocks pare their losses ahead of US data. The EU's clash with AstraZeneca and the ECB's verbal intervention are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD pares losses as the market mood improves
GBP/USD has been edging higher as the market mood improves but remains below 1.37. EU demands UK covid vaccines from AstraZeneca. US GDP is less likely to reverse Fed-led losses but surprises can’t be ruled out.
Should I buy GameStop (GME Stock) right now?
So, today, I want to look at exactly what’s happening with GME, and let you know if it looks like a good time to buy the stock. What is happening with GME?
DeFi market can’t stop as UNI hits new all-time high
Bitcoin price has once again dropped below $30,000 but managed to recover. On the other hand, the top DeFi projects have simply continued to climb higher, disregarding the king of cryptocurrencies and breaking correlations.
Dollar Index: Inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on D1
The dollar index has carved out an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart. The neckline resistance is currently seen at 90.92. A close higher would confirm a breakout or bearish-to-bullish trend change, creating room for a rally to at least 92.63.