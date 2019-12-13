WTI Technical Analysis: Long upper wick of Thursday's candle is cause for concern for the bulls

Thursday's candle is signaling buyer exhaustion near $59.70.

A move below $59.29 would validate Thursday's candle, inviting stronger selling pressure.

WTI oil is currently trading at $59.50 per barrel, representing marginal gains on the day.

The long upper shadow attached to Thursday's candle indicates buyer exhaustion near $59.70.

The candle would gain credence if the session low of $59.29 is breached. That will likely invite stronger selling pressure, possibly yielding a drop to $58.00.

A quick move above $59.70 is needed to keep the bullish trend going. At press time, the pair is reporting a 7.7% gain on a month-to-date basis.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish below $59.29

Technical levels