WTI stabilises in $94.00 area as traders monitor Eastern European geopolitics, mull ongoing OPEC+ undersupply

- WTI has stabilised just under multi-year highs in the $93.00s as traders monitor Russia/Ukraine/NATO tensions amid elevated fears of war.
- Tight global market conditions amid continued OPEC+ undersupply versus their own output quotas is another factor supporting prices.
Crude oil markets stabilised on Monday after printing fresh seven-year highs earlier in the day, supported by the ongoing tense geopolitical backdrop in Eastern Europe and continued tight global oil market conditions. Front-month WTI futures, which have swung between multi-year highs near $95.00 and session lows just above $92.00, currently trade in the $94.00 are and are close to flat on the day. The situation surrounding Russia/Ukraine/NATO tensions and the prospect of military action by the former against Ukraine remains highly uncertain and confusing.
For now, diplomacy continues, with Western powers and Ukraine eager to remain and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday recommending to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he continue with negotiations for now. Citing US intelligence, US press has been reporting in recent days that a Russian attack against Ukraine could come as soon as this week. With German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visiting Moscow to meet with Putin on Tuesday, most see an attack prior to then as unlikely.
“Market participants are concerned that a conflict between Russia and Ukraine could disrupt supply,” said analysts at UBS. They added that this is of particular concern to markets because global oil inventories and producer spare capacity are already very low. Indeed, OPEC+ undersupply that has drained global inventories has been one of the major factors behind WTI’s stunning near 25% rally on the year. The group was revealed to have missed its January output quota by 900K barrels per day and International Energy Agency head Fatih Birol on Monday urged the cartel to close this gap.
“If Russia invades Ukraine, crude oil and natural gas prices can be expected to surge significantly… Brent would probably exceed $100 per barrel” said analysts at Commerzbank. Elsewhere in notable geopolitical themes for oil markets to take note of, indirect US/Iran talks are ongoing, though there are no signs of any breakthrough just yet, with talks having now nearly stretched out for one year. A deal could release well over 1M barrels per day in exports to global markets, which could offer some welcome easing to the current massive global supply deficit.
WTI US Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.86
|Today Daily Change
|-0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|92.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|87.16
|Daily SMA50
|79.73
|Daily SMA100
|78.94
|Daily SMA200
|74.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93
|Previous Daily Low
|87.99
|Previous Weekly High
|93
|Previous Weekly Low
|87.44
|Previous Monthly High
|88.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|89.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|89.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|86.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|84.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|99.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
