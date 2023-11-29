- WTI Crude Oil climbs over 1%, trading around $77.65, rebounding from a low of $75.74.
- The rise in Oil prices is influenced by a delayed OPEC+ meeting, sparking speculations of further production cuts.
- Expectations of extended production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia into the first quarter of 2024 also drive higher Oil prices.
The US Crude Oil benchmark, also known as West Texas Intermediate (WTI), advances more than 1% on Wednesday as attention turned to a delayed OPEC+ meeting. That, alongside a softer US Dollar (USD) due to dovish remarks by Fed’s Governor Christopher Waller, a former “hawk,” weighed on the buck. At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $77.65 after bouncing off daily lows of $75.74.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) sees an uptick as market anticipates OPEC+ decisions and reacts to a dovish US Federal Reserve stance
Oil is trading positively even though the US weekly inventory report showed increased Crude Oil inventories. In the meantime, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is dropping 0.07%, exchanging hands at 102.66, unable to gather traction after the US economy grew faster than expected.
In the meantime, the OPEC+ delayed meeting keeps investors nervous on speculations for further crude Oil production cuts. The producer group noted that Oil supply cuts and a rollover of existing curbs is possible.
Sources cited by Reuters noted that "Prices are going to remain volatile until we get greater clarity out of OPEC."
The rise in Oil prices is due to expectations that Saudi Arabia and Russia will extend their production cuts of 1.3 million barrels to the first quarter of 2024. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a surprise build in US crude Oil and distillate fuel stocks last week, indicating weak demand.
A storm in the Black Sea is another factor underpinning WTI price, with supply expected to take a toll of up to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) unable to be delivered due to weather conditions.
Kazakhstan's largest Oilfields are cutting combined daily Oil output by 56% from November 27, the Kazakh energy ministry said.
WTI Technical Levels
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.94
|Today Daily Change
|1.50
|Today Daily Change %
|1.96
|Today daily open
|76.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.41
|Daily SMA50
|82.72
|Daily SMA100
|82.26
|Daily SMA200
|77.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.06
|Previous Daily Low
|74.74
|Previous Weekly High
|78.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.85
|Previous Monthly High
|90.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
